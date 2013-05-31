* Wheat set to drop more than 4.5 pct in May * Corn firms as more rain predicted * Soybeans close in on biggest monthly climb since Aug By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat fell for the second straight session on Friday due to growing worries about shipments from the world's largest exporter of the grain after the discovery of a genetically modified (GMO) strain. Corn rose, underpinned by concerns over delays in plantings across the U.S. Midwest, while soybeans gained for the first time in three sessions. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell 0.32 percent to $6.96-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.57 percent in the previous session. U.S. officials attempted to dampen global fears after the strain developed by biotech giant Monsanto Co was found in an Oregon field late last month. But Japan, a major buyer of U.S. wheat, canceled a tender, while other Asian buyers said they would monitor the situation. "Wheat is taking a bit of a hit after the findings [of GMO]...but I think Japan and others will look at the U.S. for supplies but will include a number of caveats," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. U.S. wheat merchants did not report any cancellations of purchases on Thursday. The grain is on course to finish the month down more than 4.5 percent, its biggest monthly slide since February when it tumbled 9.7 percent. December corn, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.18 percent to $5.63-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.53 percent on Thursday. Corn is poised to finish the week up more than 5 percent, the biggest jump in four weeks. It is up 1.26 percent for the month. July soybeans rose 0.55 percent to $15.04 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Thursday. Tight old-crop stocks have underpinned gains, with soybeans on course to finish the week up about 2 percent and gain about 7.5 percent for the month - the biggest jump since August 2012 when it gained 8.4 percent. Corn and soybeans continued to draw strength from concerns that a slowing pace of plantings in the United States will curb yields, analysts said. Heavy rains are expected across much of the Midwest, further slowing plantings, while some forecasters said there is a risk of flooding that could harm crops. Grains prices at 0456 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 696.50 -2.25 -0.32% -0.89% 703.11 50 CBOT corn 563.75 1.00 +0.18% -0.35% 642.63 46 CBOT soy 1504.00 8.25 +0.55% +0.15% 1421.10 59 CBOT rice $15.16 -$0.01 -0.03% -1.94% $15.29 43 WTI crude $93.79 $0.18 +0.19% +0.71% $93.98 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.73% USD/AUD 0.964 -0.002 -0.21% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)