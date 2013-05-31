* Extremely wet weather in U.S. leads to production concerns
* Worry mounts that farmers won't get everything planted
* Discovery of unapproved GMO wheat hampers wheat exports
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 31 Chicago Board of Trade corn and
soybean futures jumped 1 percent on Friday as persistent heavy
rains delayed U.S. planting of both crops, threatening
production prospects.
"Nobody wants to be short due to the planting issue. There
is concern now that not everything will get planted," said Roy
Huckabay, analyst for Chicago-based trade house Linn Group.
The wheat market turned up on bargain buying and spillover
support from the rally in corn and soybeans, bucking concerns
that exports will be hurt by the discovery of unapproved
genetically modified wheat in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
News of the GMO wheat prompted Japan and South Korea to halt
imports of U.S. wheat. "If China would do the same thing, that
would put another wet blanket on U.S. exports," said Art Liming,
a market specialist for Citigroup.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery were
up 14-1/4 cents at $15.10 per bushel, July delivery corn
was up 7-3/4 cents at $6.62, and wheat for July was up
6-3/4 cents at $7.05-1/2.
Corn ended the week 1 percent higher, but down 3 percent for
the month. Soy ended the week 2.3 percent higher and up 2.9
percent for the month.
Wheat ended the week up 1.1 percent and was down 2.3 percent
for the month.
Traders and investors said they preferred to be buyers
rather than sell corn or soybean futures because of the
uncertainty about whether U.S. farmers will be able to plant all
of their intended acreage.
Rainfall continues to slow late-season sowings of both
crops, threatening to reduce yields and acreage.
"It's not the best of conditions. There will be more rain
for the next two days, with the heaviest southeast of a line
from Kansas City to Green Bay," said John Dee, meteorologist for
Global Weather Monitoring.
Iowa, the top U.S. corn and soybean producing state, has
received the most spring rainfall since records began being kept
141 years ago, a climatologist said on Friday.
"From March through May, which is our spring record-keeping
period, Iowa had received 17.48 inches of rain as of Thursday,"
Iowa State climatologist Harry Hillaker said. "There may be
another 0.15 inch added to that today."
Hillaker said the old record of 15.36 inches was set in
1892. He said typical March-May rainfall in the state was 10.22
inches. "That would be normal and is based on rainfall received
for the past 30 years," he said.
Extremely wet weather in the U.S. Midwest has slowed
seedings of corn and soybeans, pushing corn plantings up to the
end-of-May deadline that farmers can plant without suffering
cutbacks in crop insurance coverage.
"There is more rain than expected in the Midwest and no one
wants to be short with this kind of weather and environment
around," Liming said.
GMO WHEAT CRISIS
U.S. officials attempted to damp down global fears after
plants from a GMO strain developed by biotech giant Monsanto Co
were found in Oregon late last month.
But Japan, a major buyer of U.S. wheat, canceled a purchase,
and other Asian buyers said they would monitor the situation.
South Korean millers said on Friday they would suspend
imports of U.S. wheat until the results of tests on U.S. wheat
shipments.
U.S. officials are pursuing many lines of inquiry as they
try to determine the source of the GMO wheat found in an Oregon
field, a top official with the Department of Agriculture's
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said on
Friday.
"At this point we have not ... eliminated any" causes,
APHIS' Bernadette Juarez told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"How it got there is exactly what we are investigating right
now."
Juarez said there is no timeline to finalize the
investigation beyond "as quickly as possible."
Prices at 1:33 p.m. CDT (1833 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 662.00 7.75 1.2% -5.2%
CBOT soy 1510.00 14.25 1.0% 6.4%
CBOT meal 447.20 6.40 1.5% 6.3%
CBOT soyoil 48.38 -0.20 -0.4% -1.6%
CBOT wheat 705.50 6.75 1.0% -9.3%
CBOT rice 1529.50 13.00 0.9% 2.9%
EU wheat 206.00 1.50 0.7% -17.7%
US crude 91.98 -1.63 -1.7% 0.2%
Dow Jones 15,277 -47 -0.3% 16.6%
Gold 1390.70 -22.55 -1.6% -16.9%
Euro/dollar 1.2969 -0.008 -0.6% -1.7%
Dollar Index 83.4490 0.4070 0.5% 4.6%
Baltic Freight 809 -2 -0.3% 15.7%
(Additional reporting by Charles Abbott and Ros Krasny in
Washington, Colin Packham in Sydney and Ivana Sekularac in
Amsterdam)