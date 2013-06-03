SYDNEY, June 3 U.S. new-crop corn rose for a second straight session on Monday, as heavy rains across much of the Midwest extended planting delays, raising the threat that yields will be checked. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.44 percent to $5.69-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session when the grain hit a two-month high of $5.73 a bushel. * July soybeans rose 0.51 percent to $15.17-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.95 percent on Friday. * July wheat rose 0.74 percent to $7.10-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.97 percent on Friday. * Two days after news that genetically modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon, U.S. officials said they were no closer to knowing how it appeared, while South Korea joined Japan in suspending some U.S. wheat purchases. * Heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest continue to slow late-season sowings of corn and soybeans, threatening to reduce yields and acreage. * Iowa, the top U.S. corn and soybean producing state, has received the most spring rainfall since records began being kept 141 years ago, a climatologist said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * Most major currencies got off to a subdued start on Monday, but the Australian dollar rose after data over the weekend showed factory activity in China was better than expected, offering hope the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official Services PMI 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0753 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Final 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Final 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Final 1400 U.S. Construction spending 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 710.75 5.25 +0.74% +1.72% 703.38 59 CBOT corn 569.75 2.50 +0.44% +1.83% 552.28 53 CBOT soy 1517.75 7.75 +0.51% +0.51% 1430.91 60 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.01 +0.07% +0.92% $15.29 49 WTI crude $91.62 -$0.35 -0.38% -2.13% $94.04 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.000 +0.04% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.962 0.005 +0.52% -0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)