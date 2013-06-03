* New-crop corn firms, near 2-month high on wet weather
* Wet weather expected to slow plantings of corn and beans
* Wheat shrugs of findings of rogue GMO strain
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 3 U.S. corn rose for the second
consecutive session on Monday as wet weather across much of the
U.S. Midwest slowed sowing and stoked fears of a consequent fall
in yields.
Soybeans rose, underpinned by the wet weather, while wheat
firmed, drawing strength from corn despite the uncertainty
surrounding the extent of rogue genetically modified crops.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn, the most
actively traded contract, rose 0.84 percent to $5.72 a bushel by
0334 GMT, just shy of a two-month high of $5.73 touched on
Friday when the grain rose 0.8 percent.
July soybeans rose 0.71 percent to $15.20-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.95 percent on Friday.
"Corn is supposed to be planted earlier than soybeans and
now that we are going into June they will have problems getting
their full crop insured so that will remove some willingness
from farmers to plant their full intended acreage," said Joyce
Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
July wheat rose 0.82 percent to $7.11-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.97 percent on Friday.
WEATHER IMPACT
The U.S. National Weather Service said the Midwest received
1-3 inches of rain, disrupting sowing of both corn and soybeans.
U.S. farmers are struggling to plant their crops due to
rainy conditions that delayed the tail end of corn seeding and
pushed soybean planting to its slowest in 17 years, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress
report last week.
The USDA said that corn planting was 86 percent complete as
of May 26, up 15 percentage points from a week earlier.
Slow planting of both crops has raised concerns about
reduced yields at autumn harvest as key phases of crop
development will likely be delayed until the heat of the summer.
Wheat continued to shrug off any concerns over potential
curbs in demand for stocks from the United States following the
discovery of a rogue stain of genetically modified wheat.
South Korea has not detected genetically modified wheat in
initial tests of imports of the grain and flour from Oregon.
However, the Asian nation will continue with its suspension of
U.S. wheat imports until the final results of government tests
on shipments from around the United States, now expected on
Wednesday.
Grains prices at 0334 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 711.25 5.75 +0.82% ------ 703.40 64
CBOT corn 572.00 4.75 +0.84% ------ 552.36 53
CBOT soy 1520.75 10.75 +0.71% ------ 1431.01 63
CBOT rice $15.36 $0.06 +0.39% ------ $15.29 51
WTI crude $91.86 -$0.11 -0.12% ------ $94.05 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.002 +0.12% ------
USD/AUD 0.963 0.006 +0.57% ------
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
