* New-crop corn firms, near 2-month high on wet weather * Wet weather expected to slow plantings of corn and beans * Wheat shrugs of findings of rogue GMO strain By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 3 U.S. corn rose for the second consecutive session on Monday as wet weather across much of the U.S. Midwest slowed sowing and stoked fears of a consequent fall in yields. Soybeans rose, underpinned by the wet weather, while wheat firmed, drawing strength from corn despite the uncertainty surrounding the extent of rogue genetically modified crops. Chicago Board of Trade December corn, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.84 percent to $5.72 a bushel by 0334 GMT, just shy of a two-month high of $5.73 touched on Friday when the grain rose 0.8 percent. July soybeans rose 0.71 percent to $15.20-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.95 percent on Friday. "Corn is supposed to be planted earlier than soybeans and now that we are going into June they will have problems getting their full crop insured so that will remove some willingness from farmers to plant their full intended acreage," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures. July wheat rose 0.82 percent to $7.11-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.97 percent on Friday. WEATHER IMPACT The U.S. National Weather Service said the Midwest received 1-3 inches of rain, disrupting sowing of both corn and soybeans. U.S. farmers are struggling to plant their crops due to rainy conditions that delayed the tail end of corn seeding and pushed soybean planting to its slowest in 17 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report last week. The USDA said that corn planting was 86 percent complete as of May 26, up 15 percentage points from a week earlier. Slow planting of both crops has raised concerns about reduced yields at autumn harvest as key phases of crop development will likely be delayed until the heat of the summer. Wheat continued to shrug off any concerns over potential curbs in demand for stocks from the United States following the discovery of a rogue stain of genetically modified wheat. South Korea has not detected genetically modified wheat in initial tests of imports of the grain and flour from Oregon. However, the Asian nation will continue with its suspension of U.S. wheat imports until the final results of government tests on shipments from around the United States, now expected on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 711.25 5.75 +0.82% ------ 703.40 64 CBOT corn 572.00 4.75 +0.84% ------ 552.36 53 CBOT soy 1520.75 10.75 +0.71% ------ 1431.01 63 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.06 +0.39% ------ $15.29 51 WTI crude $91.86 -$0.11 -0.12% ------ $94.05 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.002 +0.12% ------ USD/AUD 0.963 0.006 +0.57% ------ Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)