SYDNEY, June 4 U.S. new-crop corn fell nearly 1
percent on Tuesday after U.S. Department of Agriculture data
showed the pace of planting was more advanced than the market
had feared after wet weather last week, despite hitting a
17-year low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.8
percent to $5.55-1/2 a bushel by 0027 GMT, having slipped as low
as $5.53 a bushel. Corn fell 1.28 percent in the previous
session.
* July soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $15.30-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 1.49 percent on Monday.
* July wheat fell 0.42 to $7.05-3/4 a bushel after
closing up 0.46 percent on Monday.
* Rains across the central United States kept farmers out of
the fields for most of last week, limiting their ability to
finish planting corn or catch up on soybeans. As a result,
planting of both crops is slower than average, according to USDA
and state reports.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report
on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 91 percent planted as of
Sunday, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the
five-year average of 95 percent.
* In its first corn condition ratings of the season, the
USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent,
tied with 2008 for the lowest rating at this time of year since
2002.
* Soybeans were 57 percent planted, up from 44 percent the
previous week but far behind the five-year average of 74
percent.
* The USDA, in the weekly report, said 31 percent of the
soybean crop had emerged, below the five-year average of 49
percent for this point in the season.
* South Korea, a buyer of U.S. wheat, said it has not
detected genetically modified wheat in initial tests of imports
of the grain and flour.
* However, the Asian nation will continue a suspension of
U.S. wheat imports until it sees the final results of government
tests on shipments from around the United States. The results
are now expected on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Most major currencies got off to a subdued start on
Monday, but the Australian dollar rose after data over the
weekend showed factory activity in China was better than
expected, offering hope the world's second-largest economy may
be stabilising.
* Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on
Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, on the back of
weak U.S. economic data that sent the dollar plunging and lifted
oil prices.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected
factory activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep
economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co lifted
drug companies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. International trade
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1345 U.S. ISM-New York regional activity
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 705.75 -3.00 -0.42% +0.04% 703.43 61
CBOT corn 555.50 -4.50 -0.80% -2.07% 552.82 45
CBOT soy 1530.50 -2.00 -0.13% +1.36% 1432.08 67
CBOT rice $15.46 $0.00 +0.00% +1.95% $15.30 56
WTI crude $93.12 -$0.33 -0.35% +1.25% $94.25 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 -0.03% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.975 -0.002 -0.18% +1.91%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)