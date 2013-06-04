SYDNEY, June 4 U.S. new-crop corn fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday after U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed the pace of planting was more advanced than the market had feared after wet weather last week, despite hitting a 17-year low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.8 percent to $5.55-1/2 a bushel by 0027 GMT, having slipped as low as $5.53 a bushel. Corn fell 1.28 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $15.30-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.49 percent on Monday. * July wheat fell 0.42 to $7.05-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.46 percent on Monday. * Rains across the central United States kept farmers out of the fields for most of last week, limiting their ability to finish planting corn or catch up on soybeans. As a result, planting of both crops is slower than average, according to USDA and state reports. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 91 percent planted as of Sunday, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 95 percent. * In its first corn condition ratings of the season, the USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, tied with 2008 for the lowest rating at this time of year since 2002. * Soybeans were 57 percent planted, up from 44 percent the previous week but far behind the five-year average of 74 percent. * The USDA, in the weekly report, said 31 percent of the soybean crop had emerged, below the five-year average of 49 percent for this point in the season. * South Korea, a buyer of U.S. wheat, said it has not detected genetically modified wheat in initial tests of imports of the grain and flour. * However, the Asian nation will continue a suspension of U.S. wheat imports until it sees the final results of government tests on shipments from around the United States. The results are now expected on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * Most major currencies got off to a subdued start on Monday, but the Australian dollar rose after data over the weekend showed factory activity in China was better than expected, offering hope the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising. * Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, on the back of weak U.S. economic data that sent the dollar plunging and lifted oil prices. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co lifted drug companies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. International trade 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1345 U.S. ISM-New York regional activity 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.75 -3.00 -0.42% +0.04% 703.43 61 CBOT corn 555.50 -4.50 -0.80% -2.07% 552.82 45 CBOT soy 1530.50 -2.00 -0.13% +1.36% 1432.08 67 CBOT rice $15.46 $0.00 +0.00% +1.95% $15.30 56 WTI crude $93.12 -$0.33 -0.35% +1.25% $94.25 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 -0.03% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.975 -0.002 -0.18% +1.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)