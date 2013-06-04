* USDA report confirms planting progress despite wet weather * Corn's 2-day loss tops 2.2 pct, biggest slide in over 2 weeks * Wheat tracks corn lower, soybean down on profit-taking By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 4 U.S. corn slid almost 1 percent on Tuesday to post their sharpest two-day loss in more than two weeks as a U.S. government report allayed concerns that yields would be curbed after recent wet weather. Soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions as traders banked profits, while wheat also edged lower, tracking corn's weakness. Chicago Board of Trade December corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.94 percent to $5.54-3/4 a bushel by 0311 GMT, having closed down 1.28 percent on Monday. Two-day losses for corn topped 2.2 percent, the biggest since May 17. Market concerns that wet weather last week across much of the Midwest would severely delay planting were soothed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (UDSA) latest report, despite the government pegging planting pace at a 17-year low. "It was not the disaster that the market was perhaps expecting after the wet weather last week," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), said of the planting progress of corn. USDA said the corn crop was 91 percent planted as of Sunday, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 95 percent. Further, in its first corn condition ratings of the season, the USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, though this was tied with 2008 for the lowest rating at this time of year since 2002. "The ratings of the crop signal that there are very strong yield potentials in the U.S. corn market this year, and all things being equal, this points to a very significant increase in production," said CBA's Matthews. July soybeans fell 0.62 percent to $15.23 a bushel, having closed up 1.49 percent on Monday. Soybean planting was 57 percent complete, the USDA said, while 31 percent of the soybean crop had emerged, below the five-year average of 49 percent for this point in the season. July wheat fell 0.99 percent to $7.01-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.46 percent in the previous session. Wheat fell on pressure from corn, though analysts also noted the impact of aggressive competition from Black Sea sellers, which are being offered a discount to U.S. stocks. Wheat appeared to shrug off pressure from the discovery of a rogue strain of genetically modified crop in Oregon. The United States has expanded its search team in Oregon as it hunts for the source of unapproved genetically modified wheat found growing wild on a farm there in April. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 701.75 -7.00 -0.99% -0.53% 703.29 53 CBOT corn 554.75 -5.25 -0.94% -2.20% 552.79 44 CBOT soy 1523.00 -9.50 -0.62% +0.86% 1431.83 62 CBOT rice $15.53 $0.07 +0.45% +2.41% $15.30 59 WTI crude $92.92 -$0.53 -0.57% +1.03% $94.24 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.971 -0.006 -0.64% +1.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)