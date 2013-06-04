* USDA report confirms planting progress despite wet weather
* Corn's 2-day loss tops 2.2 pct, biggest slide in over 2
weeks
* Wheat tracks corn lower, soybean down on profit-taking
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 4 U.S. corn slid almost 1 percent
on Tuesday to post their sharpest two-day loss in more than two
weeks as a U.S. government report allayed concerns that yields
would be curbed after recent wet weather.
Soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions as
traders banked profits, while wheat also edged lower, tracking
corn's weakness.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn, the most actively
traded contract, fell 0.94 percent to $5.54-3/4 a bushel by
0311 GMT, having closed down 1.28 percent on Monday.
Two-day losses for corn topped 2.2 percent, the biggest
since May 17.
Market concerns that wet weather last week across much of
the Midwest would severely delay planting were soothed by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's (UDSA) latest report, despite
the government pegging planting pace at a 17-year low.
"It was not the disaster that the market was perhaps
expecting after the wet weather last week," Luke Matthews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA),
said of the planting progress of corn.
USDA said the corn crop was 91 percent planted as of Sunday,
up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year
average of 95 percent.
Further, in its first corn condition ratings of the season,
the USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to
excellent, though this was tied with 2008 for the lowest rating
at this time of year since 2002.
"The ratings of the crop signal that there are very strong
yield potentials in the U.S. corn market this year, and all
things being equal, this points to a very significant increase
in production," said CBA's Matthews.
July soybeans fell 0.62 percent to $15.23 a bushel,
having closed up 1.49 percent on Monday.
Soybean planting was 57 percent complete, the USDA said,
while 31 percent of the soybean crop had emerged, below the
five-year average of 49 percent for this point in the season.
July wheat fell 0.99 percent to $7.01-3/4 a bushel
after closing up 0.46 percent in the previous session.
Wheat fell on pressure from corn, though analysts also noted
the impact of aggressive competition from Black Sea sellers,
which are being offered a discount to U.S. stocks.
Wheat appeared to shrug off pressure from the discovery of a
rogue strain of genetically modified crop in Oregon.
The United States has expanded its search team in Oregon as
it hunts for the source of unapproved genetically modified wheat
found growing wild on a farm there in April.
Grains prices at 0311 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 701.75 -7.00 -0.99% -0.53% 703.29 53
CBOT corn 554.75 -5.25 -0.94% -2.20% 552.79 44
CBOT soy 1523.00 -9.50 -0.62% +0.86% 1431.83 62
CBOT rice $15.53 $0.07 +0.45% +2.41% $15.30 59
WTI crude $92.92 -$0.53 -0.57% +1.03% $94.24 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.53%
USD/AUD 0.971 -0.006 -0.64% +1.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)