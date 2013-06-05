SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. new-crop corn held steady on
Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session
when fears of production shortfalls eased despite recent wet
weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.28 percent
to $7.11 a bushel, having closed up slightly on Tuesday.
* July soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $15.27-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.25 percent on Tuesday.
* December corn was little changed at $5.52-3/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.25 percent in the previous session when it
hit a low of $5.46-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since May 28.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report
on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 91 percent planted as of
Sunday, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the
five-year average of 95 percent.
* Soybeans were 57 percent planted, up from 44 percent the
previous week but far behind the five-year average of 74
percent.
* In its first corn condition ratings of the season, the
USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent,
tied with 2008 for the lowest rating at this time of year since
2002.
* A year ago, 72 percent of the U.S. corn was rated good to
excellent, although ratings plummeted later in the summer as the
crop endured a historic drought that ultimately slashed yields.
* A U.S. wheat farmer has sued Monsanto Co, accusing
the biotech seed giant of gross negligence for not containing an
experimental genetically modified wheat discovered in an Oregon
field that has put U.S. wheat export sales at risk.
* The USDA said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was
rated good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous
week.
* An importer in China has agreed to buy up to 29 million
bushels, or about 790,000 tonnes, of U.S. soybeans from the
upcoming harvest from Perdue Agribusiness Inc, Virginia Governor
Bob McDonnell announced this week.
* Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA)
bought 124,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans via a tender on
Tuesday for shipment in two cargoes in August and September,
U.S. traders said.
* Agricultural powerhouse Brazil increased its farm budget
for 2013/14 by nearly a fifth on Tuesday to 136 billion reais
($64 billion) as its farming sector thrives, and it earmarked
extra cash to expand badly needed warehouse capacity.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on
Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an
early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any
disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports.
* Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday,
shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would
create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could
bolster demand.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent
decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation
the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 Australia Q1 GDP
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI
0748 France Markit Services PMI
0753 Germany Markit Services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1400 U.S. Factory orders
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
Grains prices at 0054 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 711.00 2.00 +0.28% +0.32% 704.05 62
CBOT corn 552.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.29% 553.74 55
CBOT soy 1527.25 -1.50 -0.10% -0.34% 1437.65 65
CBOT rice $15.55 $0.03 +0.16% +0.55% $15.31 59
WTI crude $93.75 $0.44 +0.47% +0.32% $94.40 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.08%
USD/AUD 0.963 -0.001 -0.16% -1.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)