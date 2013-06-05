SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. new-crop corn held steady on Wednesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session when fears of production shortfalls eased despite recent wet weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.28 percent to $7.11 a bushel, having closed up slightly on Tuesday. * July soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $15.27-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.25 percent on Tuesday. * December corn was little changed at $5.52-3/4 a bushel, having slid 1.25 percent in the previous session when it hit a low of $5.46-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since May 28. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 91 percent planted as of Sunday, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 95 percent. * Soybeans were 57 percent planted, up from 44 percent the previous week but far behind the five-year average of 74 percent. * In its first corn condition ratings of the season, the USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, tied with 2008 for the lowest rating at this time of year since 2002. * A year ago, 72 percent of the U.S. corn was rated good to excellent, although ratings plummeted later in the summer as the crop endured a historic drought that ultimately slashed yields. * A U.S. wheat farmer has sued Monsanto Co, accusing the biotech seed giant of gross negligence for not containing an experimental genetically modified wheat discovered in an Oregon field that has put U.S. wheat export sales at risk. * The USDA said 32 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. * An importer in China has agreed to buy up to 29 million bushels, or about 790,000 tonnes, of U.S. soybeans from the upcoming harvest from Perdue Agribusiness Inc, Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell announced this week. * Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA) bought 124,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans via a tender on Tuesday for shipment in two cargoes in August and September, U.S. traders said. * Agricultural powerhouse Brazil increased its farm budget for 2013/14 by nearly a fifth on Tuesday to 136 billion reais ($64 billion) as its farming sector thrives, and it earmarked extra cash to expand badly needed warehouse capacity. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Q1 GDP 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI 0748 France Markit Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. Factory orders 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 711.00 2.00 +0.28% +0.32% 704.05 62 CBOT corn 552.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.29% 553.74 55 CBOT soy 1527.25 -1.50 -0.10% -0.34% 1437.65 65 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.03 +0.16% +0.55% $15.31 59 WTI crude $93.75 $0.44 +0.47% +0.32% $94.40 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.963 -0.001 -0.16% -1.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)