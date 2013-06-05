* Corn drops for 3rd straight session as fears ease that acreage to fall * New-crop corn drops more than 3 pct this week as weather risk subsides * Wheat firms, underpinned by initial findings from S.Korean GMO tests By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. new-crop corn fell for a third session on Wednesday, extending its losses on the week to more than 3 percent as fears subsided that production would be curbed by weather delays. Soybeans dropped for the second straight day, while wheat edged higher for the fourth consecutive session. Chicago Board of Trade December corn had fallen 0.77 percent to $5.38-3/4 a bushel by 0315, having closed down 1.25 percent on Tuesday when the grain hit a one-week low of $5.46-1/4 a bushel. "The sowing programme is a bit behind but they are catching up quickly, and with good weather it will come to an end," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. New-crop soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $13.08-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.72 percent in the previous session, while spot beans declined 0.25 percent to $15.25 a bushel, having closed down 0.25 percent in the previous session. July wheat rose 0.39 percent to $7.11-3/4 a bushel after edging marginally higher on Tuesday. PLANTING PACE, FORECASTS WEIGH Corn and soybeans have come under pressure this week as fears eased that farmers would be unable to plant their intended acreages before the planting window closed due to unfavorable weather. U.S. corn and soybean farmers have proved successful in planting despite unfavorable weather last week. The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture planting progress report showed that despite heavy rains, planting did advance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 91 percent planted as of Sunday, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 95 percent. Soybeans were 57 percent planted, up from 44 percent the previous week but far behind the five-year average of 74 percent. The latest forecasts from the U.S. National Weather Service predict rains across the Midwest on Wednesday and drier weather later in the week, offering farmers the chance to ramp-up planting even further. SOUTH KOREAN GMO TESTS Wheat extended a rally into its fourth consecutive session, supported by South Korea finding no genetically modified grain in tests so far on imports from the U.S state of Oregon. Korean millers last week suspended wheat imports from the U.S. pending tests, after news that unapproved genetically modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon spooked buyers globally. Grains prices at 0315 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 711.75 2.75 +0.39% +0.42% 704.08 64 CBOT corn 548.75 -4.25 -0.77% -2.01% 553.61 54 CBOT soy 1525.00 -3.75 -0.25% -0.49% 1437.58 67 CBOT rice $15.60 $0.08 +0.52% +0.91% $15.31 62 WTI crude $93.73 $0.42 +0.45% +0.30% $94.40 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.001 +0.05% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.963 -0.001 -0.16% -1.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential