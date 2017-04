SYDNEY, June 6 U.S. new-crop corn prices fell for the fourth consecutive session and hit a nine-day low on Thursday, pressured by expectations of a larger harvest due to heavy rain last spring. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.32 percent to $5.40-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since March 28. Corn slid 1.94 percent in the previous session. * Front-month corn and soybean contracts were supported as inventories of crops left over from last year's drought-reduced harvest are scarce ahead of the autumn harvest. * Rain- delayed planting this spring will likely mean a late harvest, so supplies will need to stretch longer into the autumn. * However, the springtime rains could boost the size of the crops and help replenish inventories after harvest begins. * Wheat slipped slightly, even as South Korea said on Wednesday that it had found no genetically modified grain in tests so far on imports from the U.S. state of Oregon. * Korean millers last week suspended wheat imports from the United States, pending tests, after news that unapproved genetically modified wheat had been found growing in Oregon. The discovery of the GMO wheat sparked fears that importing countries would turn away from U.S. wheat. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate of 2013 U.S. winter wheat production to 1.494 billion bushels from 1.529 billion in its previous monthly report, it said on Wednesday. * Argentine farmers may temporarily halt crop sales at some point in the next two months to protest government trade and economic policies that they say hurt profits. * Brazil's president signed into law on Wednesday new regulations to make its ports more efficient and attract up to $12 billion in investments as the country begins to tackle logistics bottlenecks hampering vast farm exports. MARKET NEWS * The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades. * Brent crude dropped sharply just before the session close on Wednesday after reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery. * U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1100 Bank of England policy decision 1145 European Central Bank policy decision 1230 ECB's Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 700.75 -0.75 -0.11% -1.16% 704.03 51 CBOT corn 540.50 -1.75 -0.32% -2.26% 553.96 53 CBOT soy 1526.50 -5.50 -0.36% -0.15% 1443.85 71 CBOT rice $15.76 -$0.02 -0.13% +1.55% $15.34 68 WTI crude $93.70 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.42% $94.48 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.948 -0.006 -0.59% -1.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)