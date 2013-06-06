* Corn supported as traders seek to protect against risk of
slow-planting
* Soybeans give back gains from day before
* Wheat climbs, buoyed by lower production forecasts
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 6 U.S. new-crop corn rose for the
first time in four sessions, edging up as traders waited for
confirmation that farmers would be able to complete sowing as
expected across the Midwest.
Soybeans fell, giving back all gains from the previous day,
while wheat rose, underpinned by forecasts for lower production
from the United States.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn had climbed 0.23
percent to $5.43-1/2 a bushel by 0321, having hit a nine-day low
of $5.40-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn closed down
1.94 percent on Tuesday.
"The market is looking for some confirmation that U.S.
farmers will be able to achieve what everyone thinks they will,"
said Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at INTL FCStone
Australia, referring to the pace of corn sowing.
Corn has come under sustained pressure this week on
forecasts for a break in the wet weather across the U.S.
Midwest, helping farmers to complete sowing. The outlook for the
newly planted corn has been improved by the recent damp weather.
U.S. corn planting was pegged at 91 percent complete at the
end of the last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Corn also gained support from some early unwinding of
positions ahead of the USDA demand and supply forecast next
week, analyst said.
Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said.
July soybeans fell 0.26 percent to $15.28 a bushel
after closing up 0.21 percent in the previous session.
Soybean prices shrugged off the threat that Argentine
farmers may temporarily halt crop sales at some point in the
next two months to protest government trade and economic
policies that they say hurt profits.
July wheat rose 0.18 percent to $7.02-3/4 a bushel
after falling 1.06 percent on Wednesday when expectations of
weak demand for U.S. stocks weighed on prices.
The USDA will release its latest grain and soy export
figures on Thursday, with the market expecting a drop-off in
U.S. sales from the previous week.
Wheat drew support from forecasters lowering estimates for
U.S. wheat as a result of dry weather in May, traders said.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its
estimate of 2013 U.S. winter wheat production to 1.494 billion
bushels from 1.529 billion in its previous monthly report, it
said in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Grains prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 702.75 1.25 +0.18% -0.88% 704.09 54
CBOT corn 543.50 1.25 +0.23% -1.72% 554.06 54
CBOT soy 1528.00 -4.00 -0.26% -0.05% 1443.90 66
CBOT rice $15.77 -$0.01 -0.06% +1.61% $15.34 67
WTI crude $93.83 $0.09 +0.10% +0.56% $94.48 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.000 +0.01% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.946 -0.008 -0.88% -2.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)