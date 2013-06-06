* Rains expected to return to U.S. Midwest after pause
* Some traders unwind spread trades in corn, soy markets
* U.S. wheat seen uncompetitive in world market
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 6 U.S. soybean futures trimmed
losses and deferred contracts ended higher on Thursday on
concerns a return of wet weather will cause more planting
delays.
Corn futures also closed higher.
New-crop soybeans have been under pressure for the past two
days on expectations that drier conditions would accelerate
planting after weeks of rain delays.
However, showers are expected to begin in the Midwest on
Saturday after a brief stretch of dryness, meteorologists said.
"We have waves of moderate to heavy rains," said Mike
Palmerino, meteorologist for Telvent DTN. "Producers are going
to try to do as much work as they can, fields permitting."
Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans, the nearby
contract, closed down 0.3 percent at $15.27-1/4 a bushel after
dropping as low as $15.19-1/4 during the trading session.
November soybeans, which represent the crop that will
be harvested in the autumn, jumped 0.4 percent to $13.05-3/4 a
bushel after falling as low as $12.85-1/4.
Farmers are anxious to put their crops in the ground, as
just 57 percent of soybeans were planted as of June 1, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That was the slowest rate
for that time of year since 1996 and behind the five-year
average of 74 percent.
Slow planting has fueled worries that farmers may not sow as
many acres as they originally intended and that yields may be
reduced for the crops that are planted.
"We are still struggling with the acreage dilemma because of
weather," said Dan Cekander, grain analyst for Newedge USA in
Chicago. "There is major uncertainty about next week's weather,
which is very important."
UNWINDING SPREADS
U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended May 31 were
638,300 tonnes, above expectations for 350,000 to 600,000
tonnes. Weekly corn export sales of 158,800 tonnes were below
expectations of 600,000 to 900,000 tonnes.
Still, traders unwinding inter-commodity spread trades kept
a lid on soybeans and helped to lift corn, said Mike Zuzolo,
president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.
Traders unwound long new-crop soybeans and short new-crop
corn spreads, he said.
"The ability of the corn to bounce here in light of those
dismal weekly export sales is founded on the spreading," Zuzolo
said.
Front-month July corn rose 0.4 percent to $6.63-1/4 a
bushel, while new-crop December corn rose 1.1 percent to
$5.48-1/4 a bushel.
WHEAT WEAKENS
Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 631,700 tonnes were above
estimates for 400,000 tonnes to 600,000 tonnes.
Traders on Thursday said that Iran had bought 600,000 tonnes
of wheat from the Baltic Sea region and Germany in the past two
weeks.
"As we look at our market relative to the world market,
we're overpriced," Mike North, senior risk management advisor
for First Capitol Ag, said about the United States.
July wheat lost 0.5 percent to $6.97-3/4 a bushel.
Prices at 2:34 p.m. CDT (1934 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 663.25 2.50 0.4% -5.0%
CBOT soy 1527.25 -4.75 -0.3% 7.6%
CBOT meal 454.00 -1.90 -0.4% 7.9%
CBOT soyoil 48.16 -0.14 -0.3% -2.0%
CBOT wheat 697.75 -3.75 -0.5% -10.3%
CBOT rice 1585.50 7.50 0.5% 6.7%
EU wheat 204.00 -2.00 -1.0% -18.5%
US crude 94.57 0.83 0.9% 3.0%
Dow Jones 15,005 45 0.3% 14.5%
Gold 1411.60 8.80 0.6% -15.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3244 0.0152 1.2% 0.4%
Dollar Index 81.5310 -1.0630 -1.3% 2.2%
Baltic Freight 806 5 0.6% 15.3%
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Jim
Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)