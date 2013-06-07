SYDNEY, June 7 U.S. new-crop corn held steady on Friday but was poised to post it's biggest weekly loss in a month as concerns over potential yield losses as a result of recent unfavourable weather eased. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn little changed at $5.48 after firming 1.1 percent on Thursday. * Corn poised to finish the week down 3.3 percent, the biggest loss in four weeks. * July soybeans little changed at $15.27-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Thursday. * Soybeans up 1.16 percent for the week, the sixth straight weekly gain. * July wheat little changed $6.97-1/4 a bushel, having gained 2.2 percent in the previous session. * July wheat was little changed at $8.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.54 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is down 1.17 percent for the week, the first loss in three weeks. * New-crop soybeans supported as showers are forecast to begin in the Midwest on Saturday after a brief stretch of dryness. * Farmers are anxious to put their crops in the ground, as just 57 percent of soybeans were planted as of June 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That was the slowest rate for that time of year since 1996 and behind the five-year average of 74 percent. * U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended May 31 were 638,300 tonnes, above expectations for 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Weekly corn export sales of 158,800 tonnes were below expectations of 600,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 631,700 tonnes were above estimates for 400,000 tonnes to 600,000 tonnes. * Traders on Thursday said that Iran had bought 600,000 tonnes of wheat from the Baltic Sea region and Germany in the past two weeks. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day decline in three years against the yen as the market waited for a closely watched U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. * Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data 0645 France Trade data 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 697.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.61% 703.71 48 CBOT corn 548.00 -0.25 -0.05% +1.06% 554.83 49 CBOT soy 1527.75 0.50 +0.03% -0.28% 1449.06 66 CBOT rice $15.83 -$0.03 -0.19% +0.29% $15.36 70 WTI crude $94.67 -$0.09 -0.09% +0.99% $94.55 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 -$0.001 -0.05% +1.12% USD/AUD 0.955 -0.004 -0.45% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Stephen Coates)