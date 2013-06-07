* Wet weather expected to slow plantings of new-crop soybeans * Corn and wheat down, both set for weekly loss By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday due to expected delays in new-crop supplies as wet weather prevents sowing, taking the oilseed towards a sixth straight weekly gain. Corn fell and looked set to post its sharpest weekly loss in a month as fears over new-crop production eased, while wheat extended losses into a third session for the first time in three weeks. Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 0.18 percent to $15.30 a bushel by 0259 GMT, having closed down 0.31 percent in the previous session. July beans are up 1.31 percent for the week. The contract's last run of six or more straight weekly gains ended in the first week of March 2012. Plantings of new-crop beans continues to lag, with further delays expected as a result of wet weather across much of the Midwest, while demand for old-crop U.S. stocks shows no signs of abating, analysts said. "U.S. farmers haven't been able to sow and the outlook is wet again," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "South America has been slow in exporting and China always has one eye on the U.S. and has been busy buying." The U.S. National Weather Service said rains are likely to linger across much of the Midwest for at least the next seven days. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 57 percent of soybeans were planted as of June 1. That was the slowest rate for that time of year since 1996 and behind the five-year average of 74 percent. While the outlook for new-crop soybeans darkens, demand for old-crop U.S. stocks continues. U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended May 31 were 638,300 tonnes, above expectations for 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. December corn fell 0.14 percent to $5.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Thursday. Corn is poised to finish the week down nearly 3.5 percent as concerns over yield losses as a result of wet weather in the U.S. cornbelt eased. Prices were also weighed down by weak export demand. Weekly corn export sales of 158,800 tonnes were below expectations of 600,000 to 900,000 tonnes. July wheat fell 0.18 percent to $6.96-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.54 percent in the previous session. Wheat is down 1.3 percent for the week, the first loss in three weeks. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 696.50 -1.25 -0.18% -0.71% 703.68 45 CBOT corn 547.50 -0.75 -0.14% +0.97% 554.81 49 CBOT soy 1530.00 2.75 +0.18% -0.13% 1449.13 65 CBOT rice $15.87 $0.02 +0.09% +0.57% $15.36 71 WTI crude $94.80 $0.04 +0.04% +1.13% $94.55 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.000 +0.04% +1.20% USD/AUD 0.953 -0.007 -0.69% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)