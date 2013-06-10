SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago new-crop corn slid 1.3 percent on Monday, giving up some of last two sessions strong gains, which were triggered by wet weather delaying planting across the U.S. grain belt. Soybean and wheat futures eased around half a percent in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Planting remains slow across the U.S. Midwest due to soggy conditions, with further disruptions expected this week, according to agricultural meteorologists. * Soybeans were 57 percent planted as of June 1, the slowest rate for that time of year since 1996 and behind the five-year average of 74 percent, according to the government. Corn was 91 percent planted, behind the five-year average of 95 percent. * The USDA will issue an update on planting progress on June 10 and on grain supplies and demand on June 12. * In the monthly supply/demand report, the government is expected to trim its outlook for corn supplies at the end of the next crop's marketing year on Aug. 31, 2104. * The USDA is not expected to make major changes to its forecast for soybean inventories and will likely cut its projection for wheat supplies, analysts said. * The wheat market is under pressure as Japan suspended certain imports of U.S. wheat for the second straight week after an unauthorized strain of genetically engineered wheat was found in the U.S. state of Oregon. MARKET NEWS * Asian stock markets are set for a cautious start on Monday as another set of soft data from China over the weekend rekindled global growth worries, but any selling may be contained on easing concerns that the massive U.S. stimulus could be scaled back in the near future. * Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on Friday as data pointing to modest gains in U.S. hiring gave U.S. stock markets a boost, taking crude along for the ride. * The Dow shot up more than 200 points, scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased investors' worries that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near future. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index May 0645 France Industrial output mm Apr 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Apr 1500 Japan BOJ rate decision Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 -3.25 -0.47% 867.51 43 CBOT corn 551.50 -7.00 -1.25% 760.29 49 CBOT soy 1521.00 -7.25 -0.47% 1581.24 62 CBOT rice $15.84 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.50 70 WTI crude $96.17 $0.14 +0.15% $89.19 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.092 USD/AUD 0.945 -0.111 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)