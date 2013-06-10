SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago new-crop corn slid
1.3 percent on Monday, giving up some of last two sessions
strong gains, which were triggered by wet weather delaying
planting across the U.S. grain belt.
Soybean and wheat futures eased around half a percent in
early Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Planting remains slow across the U.S. Midwest due to soggy
conditions, with further disruptions expected this week,
according to agricultural meteorologists.
* Soybeans were 57 percent planted as of June 1, the slowest
rate for that time of year since 1996 and behind the five-year
average of 74 percent, according to the government. Corn was 91
percent planted, behind the five-year average of 95 percent.
* The USDA will issue an update on planting progress on June
10 and on grain supplies and demand on June 12.
* In the monthly supply/demand report, the government is
expected to trim its outlook for corn supplies at the end of the
next crop's marketing year on Aug. 31, 2104.
* The USDA is not expected to make major changes to its
forecast for soybean inventories and will likely cut its
projection for wheat supplies, analysts said.
* The wheat market is under pressure as Japan suspended
certain imports of U.S. wheat for the second straight week after
an unauthorized strain of genetically engineered wheat was found
in the U.S. state of Oregon.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stock markets are set for a cautious start on Monday
as another set of soft data from China over the weekend
rekindled global growth worries, but any selling may be
contained on easing concerns that the massive U.S. stimulus
could be scaled back in the near future.
* Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on Friday as data
pointing to modest gains in U.S. hiring gave U.S. stock markets
a boost, taking crude along for the ride.
* The Dow shot up more than 200 points, scoring its best day
since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak on
Friday after U.S. jobs data eased investors' worries that the
Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near
future.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index May
0645 France Industrial output mm Apr
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Apr
1500 Japan BOJ rate decision
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 693.00 -3.25 -0.47% 867.51 43
CBOT corn 551.50 -7.00 -1.25% 760.29 49
CBOT soy 1521.00 -7.25 -0.47% 1581.24 62
CBOT rice $15.84 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.50 70
WTI crude $96.17 $0.14 +0.15% $89.19 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.092
USD/AUD 0.945 -0.111
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)