* Corn falls 0.8 pct after two days of strong gains
* Soy dips from 4-month top, eyes planting report
* U.S. wheat at lowest since May 30 on weak demand
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago new-crop corn slid
0.8 percent on Monday, giving up some of its strong gains from
the past two sessions, while soy dipped from a four-month high
on positioning ahead of the U.S. government's weekly planting
progress report.
Wheat fell to its lowest since May 30, dropping for a fourth
session as buyers continued to shun U.S. supplies after an
unauthorized strain of genetically engineered wheat was found in
the state of Oregon.
Corn and soybean may be supported by slow planting across
the U.S. Midwest due to soggy conditions and projections for
more disruptions this week.
Soybeans were 57 percent planted as of June 1, behind the
five-year average of 74 percent, while corn was 91 percent
planted, behind the five-year average of 95 percent. At the
time, planting progress was the slowest for both crops since
1996.
"Corn is in a much better situation than soybeans as farmers
had a window of opportunity early last week," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Wet weather
is ultimately good for emergence."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its update on
planting progress later on Monday.
The market is expecting the USDA to show between 92 and 95
percent of U.S. corn was planted at the end of last week.
Soybean seeding is estimated around 70 to 73 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.8
percent to $5.54 a bushel by 0327 GMT, after climbing around 3
percent in the last two sessions.
November soy gave up 1-1/4 cents to $13.29 a bushel
after climbing to its highest since Feb. 7 on Friday. July wheat
lost as much as 0.6 percent to $6.92 a bushel.
MORE RAIN FORECAST FOR U.S. MIDWEST
The U.S. Midwest is forecast to witness more showers this
week, bringing moderate to light amounts of rain over the next
10 days. Rains are forecast over the eastern grain belt on
Monday, the second wave of showers between Wednesday and
Thursday and the third one over the weekend.
Investors are also awaiting USDA's monthly supply and demand
report due on June 12. The government is expected to trim its
outlook for corn supplies at the end of the next crop's
marketing year on Aug. 31, 2104.
Demand from overseas buyers remained quiet in the U.S. white
wheat market in the Pacific Northwest last week, after the
discovery of the genetically modified wheat strain in Oregon.
Japan, the United States' top white wheat customer, declined
for a second straight week to bid at its weekly tender. South
Korea has formally suspended U.S. wheat purchases, while the
European Union said it would step up testing.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
in the week to June. 4, while noncommercial traders trimmed
their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans, regulatory data showed.
Prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 692.75 -3.50 -0.50% 867.50 39
CBOT corn 554.00 -4.50 -0.81% 760.38 52
CBOT soy 1521.75 -6.50 -0.43% 1581.27 57
CBOT rice $15.85 -$0.01 -0.06% $15.50 70
WTI crude $96.18 $0.15 +0.16% $89.19 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.091
USD/AUD 0.943 -0.113
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)