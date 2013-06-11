SYDNEY, June 11 U.S. new-crop soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said planting advanced last week in line expectations, although the pace of sowing was at a 17-year low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn dropped 0.55 percent to $5.43 a bushel, having slid 2.24 percent in the previous session on forecasts for warmer weather bringing good growing conditions in the Midwest crop. * July soybeans rose 0.35 percent to $15.17 a bushel, having slid 1.1 percent on Monday. * November soybeans fell 0.21 percent to $13.16-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.85 percent in the previous session. * Soybean planting progress reached 71 percent as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, up from 57 percent a week earlier, but behind the five-year average of 84 percent. * Corn planting was 95 percent complete, up four percentage points from the prior week and lagging the five-year average of 98 percent. * Less than half the U.S. soybean crop, 48 percent, had emerged from the ground, compared with the five-year average of 67 percent. The USDA said 85 percent of the corn crop had emerged, compared with the five-year average of 92 percent. * The USDA said 63 percent of the U.S. corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. * The spring wheat crop was 87 percent planted and 71 percent emerged, behind the respective five-year averages of 96 percent and 89 percent. * The U.S. winter wheat crop was worse off, with 31 percent rated good to excellent, down from 32 percent the previous week. * The harvest of the U.S. winter wheat crop is under way with 5 percent cut, behind the five-year average of 16 percent. * Japan, the United States' top white wheat customer, declined for a second straight week to bid at its weekly tender. South Korea has formally suspended U.S. wheat purchases, while the European Union said it would step up testing. MARKET NEWS * The yen eased in early Asian trade on Tuesday with investors wary ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting on the off-chance that it might announce additional easing measures. * Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday with geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent crude oil but weak demand in China setting the overall market tone. * U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was revised to stable from negative. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk WEekly Grains prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 688.75 -1.00 -0.14% -1.29% 703.55 36 CBOT corn 543.00 -3.00 -0.55% -0.96% 555.78 40 CBOT soy 1517.00 5.25 +0.35% -0.67% 1453.61 51 CBOT rice $15.96 -$0.04 -0.25% +0.66% $15.39 74 WTI crude $95.86 $0.09 +0.09% -0.18% $94.73 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.001 +0.06% +1.22% USD/AUD 0.943 -0.016 -1.70% -1.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)