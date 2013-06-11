* Corn down now for five of seven sessions * Wheat down on slowing demand, bumper Black Sea supply (Adds analyst quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 11 Chicago corn lost ground on Tuesday to notch up declines in five of seven sessions, pressured by a U.S. report showing farmers nearly finished planting last week and by forecasts of crop-friendly weather. Soybeans were little changed after falling on Monday as prices were underpinned by U.S. seeding running at the slowest pace in 17 years, while wheat fell for a fifth consecutive session on poor demand for U.S. supplies due to concerns about genetically modified wheat. Corn planting was 95 percent complete as of Sunday, up 4 percentage points from the prior week, but lagging the five-year average of 98 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly planting report on Monday. Soybean planting progress reached 71 percent, up from 57 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 84 percent. "Dry period has enabled more efficient week of planting and initial fears of slow progress have lessened now," said Vyanne Lai, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 0.5 percent to $5.43-1/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT. November soy gave up 1 cent, or 0.1 percent, to $13.18 a bushel and July wheat lost 0.4 percent to $6.87 a bushel. Occasional rains this week will delay the final plantings of this year's corn and soybean crops, but warmer weather in the U.S. Midwest is expected to boost growth prospects. U.S. wheat prices remained under pressure from weak demand for white wheat following the discovery of a genetically modified wheat strain in Oregon. The seeding of spring wheat, much of which is produced in the northern U.S. Plains, also lagged. The spring wheat crop was 87 percent planted and 71 percent emerged, behind the respective five-year averages of 96 percent and 89 percent. The USDA said 62 percent of the crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 64 percent a week earlier. The U.S. winter wheat crop was worse off, with 31 percent rated good to excellent, down from 32 percent the previous week. Wheat buyers are looking at the Black Sea region to ease tight supplies as producers gear up for bumper harvests. Ukraine, riding high on expectations of a good harvest, hopes to boost its grain exports and re-establish trading routes to Middle East clients which have been disrupted by political unrest, its agriculture minister said on Monday. Prices for new-crop Russian wheat fell for the second week in a row as rains improved prospects for the harvest and the country's exports, SovEcon agriculture analysts said. Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and sold 5,000 soybean. Prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 687.00 -2.75 -0.40% 867.31 35 CBOT corn 543.25 -2.75 -0.50% 760.02 42 CBOT soy 1522.75 11.00 +0.73% 1581.30 58 CBOT rice $16.04 $0.04 +0.25% $15.50 75 WTI crude $95.82 $0.05 +0.05% $89.18 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.098 USD/AUD 0.942 -0.113 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)