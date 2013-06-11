* Grains rebound from losses on Monday * Squaring positions ahead of USDA monthly report Wednesday * US corn plantings nearly done, soy the slowest in 17 years (Updates market activity to close, adds analyst comments) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 11 U.S. grains rallied on Tuesday, with corn and soybeans each gaining more than 1 percent and rebounding from steep losses on tight supply concerns ahead of a government crop report due on Wednesday. Wheat futures also rose for the first time in five sessions as Japan announced its first feed wheat tender following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified strain last month in the U.S. state of Oregon. A downturn in the dollar also supported grain futures as a weaker greenback could entice importers to buy cargoes from the United States. Soymeal futures gained 3.5 percent for their biggest gains since February. "Traders are getting back into bull spreads after they (exited) the last several days," said Terry Reilly, grains analyst at brokerage Futures International in Chicago. Analysts expect the U.S. Agriculture Department in a monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday to renew forecasts for domestic supplies of corn and soybeans to shrink to the lowest levels in 16 years by the end of the summer. Expectations that USDA will decrease corn acreage in a rare move for a June crop report also lifted futures, but forecasts for near ideal growing conditions in the coming days capped gains in new-crop corn and soy contracts. Tight supplies and anticipation of a larger stockpile at harvest have seen spot contracts rising on deferred, or new-crop, contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade. CBOT July corn finished 9-1/2 cents higher at $6.59-1/2 cents per bushel, a gain of 1.5 percent after falling 2 percent on Monday. New crop December corn settled up 4-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4. CBOT July wheat was up 7 cents to $6.96-3/4. "The corn got beat up pretty good yesterday, and right in front of a report. I think you're getting a few shorts bailing and along with that a softer dollar is naturally beneficial," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist with Citigroup. Soybeans for July delivery gained 28-3/4 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $15.40-1/2 per bushel, the highest closing price on a continuous chart since Nov 2. New-crop November beans climbed 8 cents to $13.27. "I think there is a realization that getting enough beans to last to harvest will be tough," A/C Trading president Jim Gerlach said of the strength in the soy complex. Cash bids for soybeans have climbed in recent days, bolstered by slow selling by farmers and commercial elevators. "Anybody still holding beans has held them through massive inversions, massive basis, strong cash price. The people still holding beans are not needing the cash flow right now." USDA late on Monday said U.S. corn plantings were nearly complete even as soybean planting progress was the slowest in 17 years due to rainfall this spring in the U.S. Midwest. However, conditions next week should benefit the newly planted crops, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. "It will turn warmer next week, which will add some heat units which will be good for crops." Prices at 2:29 p.m. CDT (1929 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 659.50 9.50 1.5% -5.5% CBOT soy 1540.50 28.75 1.9% 8.6% CBOT meal 463.40 15.10 3.4% 10.2% CBOT soyoil 48.04 -0.03 -0.1% -2.3% CBOT wheat 696.75 7.00 1.0% -10.4% CBOT rice 1614.00 14.00 0.9% 8.6% EU wheat 201.75 0.25 0.1% -19.4% US crude 95.35 -0.42 -0.4% 3.8% Dow Jones 15,161 -78 -0.5% 15.7% Gold 1379.31 -7.09 -0.5% -17.6% Euro/dollar 1.3305 0.0051 0.4% 0.8% Dollar Index 81.0940 -0.5520 -0.7% 1.7% Baltic Freight 825 10 1.2% 18.0% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Sam Nelson and Karl Plume in Chicago; Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Marguerita Choy, Andrew Hay)