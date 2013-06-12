SYDNEY, June 12 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday,
edging lower after posting its biggest daily gain since late
May, as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show bumper global
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.39 percent
to $6.94 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday, the
biggest daily jump since May 29.
* July soybeans were little changed at $15.41 a
bushel, having firmed 1.9 percent on Tuesday.
* Australia, the world's second-biggest wheat exporter,
raised its wheat production forecast for the new marketing year
by 2 percent from its March estimate as farmers increased
acreage.
* Traders awaited a USDA supply and demand report later on
Wednesday that is expected to show a rise in global supplies.
[ID: nL2N0DR2JO]
* Analysts expect the USDA to renew forecasts for U.S.
supplies of corn and soybeans to shrink to the lowest levels in
16 years by the end of the summer.
* The USDA is also expected to decrease its estimates for
corn acreage, a rare move for a June crop report which also
lifted futures.
* Japan's farm ministry said it was looking to buy 120,000
tonnes of feed wheat, excluding U.S. supplies shipped from the
Pacific Northwest, in a tender that closes on Friday.
* USDA late on Monday said U.S. corn plantings were nearly
complete even as soybean planting progress was the slowest in 17
years due to spring rains in the U.S. Midwest.
* Conditions next week should benefit the newly planted
crops, MDA Weather Services said.
* Farmers in grains powerhouse Argentina will suspend crop
sales for nearly a week beginning on Saturday to protest
government trade and economic policies that they say hurt
profits, the country's main agricultural groups said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen pulled back slightly on Wednesday after its
biggest one-day gain in three years against the dollar in the
previous session, when the Bank of Japan held off from extending
the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to quell bond
market volatility.
* Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier steep losses on
Tuesday as investors worried that central banks, following
Japan's example, could begin to rein in their loose monetary
policies.
* U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday after
Japan's central bank disappointed equity markets by holding its
monetary policy steady.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Industrial output yy Apr
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Apr
1130 India M3 money supply
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly
1600 U.S. Fla Orange output 12/13
1600 U.S. WSD-wheat output 13/14
1600 U.S. WSD-Wheat endstocks13/14
1600 U.S. WSD-Corn output 13/14
1600 U.S. WSD-Corn endstocks 13/14
1600 U.S. WSD-Soybean output 13/14
1600 U.S. WSD-Soybn endstocks13/14
1800 U.S. Federal budget,$ May
2100 N.Zealand Cen bank interest rate
Grains prices at 0104 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 694.00 -2.75 -0.39% -0.32% 702.83 47
CBOT corn 550.25 -0.50 -0.09% -1.48% 555.38 47
CBOT soy 1541.00 0.50 +0.03% +0.83% 1457.84 65
CBOT rice $16.12 -$0.02 -0.12% +1.67% $15.43 75
WTI crude $94.92 -$0.46 -0.48% -0.89% $94.77 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.007 +0.51% +1.67%
USD/AUD 0.947 -0.012 -1.29% -0.75%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)