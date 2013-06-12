SYDNEY, June 12 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday, edging lower after posting its biggest daily gain since late May, as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show bumper global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.39 percent to $6.94 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday, the biggest daily jump since May 29. * July soybeans were little changed at $15.41 a bushel, having firmed 1.9 percent on Tuesday. * Australia, the world's second-biggest wheat exporter, raised its wheat production forecast for the new marketing year by 2 percent from its March estimate as farmers increased acreage. * Traders awaited a USDA supply and demand report later on Wednesday that is expected to show a rise in global supplies. [ID: nL2N0DR2JO] * Analysts expect the USDA to renew forecasts for U.S. supplies of corn and soybeans to shrink to the lowest levels in 16 years by the end of the summer. * The USDA is also expected to decrease its estimates for corn acreage, a rare move for a June crop report which also lifted futures. * Japan's farm ministry said it was looking to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat, excluding U.S. supplies shipped from the Pacific Northwest, in a tender that closes on Friday. * USDA late on Monday said U.S. corn plantings were nearly complete even as soybean planting progress was the slowest in 17 years due to spring rains in the U.S. Midwest. * Conditions next week should benefit the newly planted crops, MDA Weather Services said. * Farmers in grains powerhouse Argentina will suspend crop sales for nearly a week beginning on Saturday to protest government trade and economic policies that they say hurt profits, the country's main agricultural groups said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The yen pulled back slightly on Wednesday after its biggest one-day gain in three years against the dollar in the previous session, when the Bank of Japan held off from extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to quell bond market volatility. * Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier steep losses on Tuesday as investors worried that central banks, following Japan's example, could begin to rein in their loose monetary policies. * U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday after Japan's central bank disappointed equity markets by holding its monetary policy steady. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Industrial output yy Apr 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Apr 1130 India M3 money supply 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly 1600 U.S. Fla Orange output 12/13 1600 U.S. WSD-wheat output 13/14 1600 U.S. WSD-Wheat endstocks13/14 1600 U.S. WSD-Corn output 13/14 1600 U.S. WSD-Corn endstocks 13/14 1600 U.S. WSD-Soybean output 13/14 1600 U.S. WSD-Soybn endstocks13/14 1800 U.S. Federal budget,$ May 2100 N.Zealand Cen bank interest rate Grains prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.00 -2.75 -0.39% -0.32% 702.83 47 CBOT corn 550.25 -0.50 -0.09% -1.48% 555.38 47 CBOT soy 1541.00 0.50 +0.03% +0.83% 1457.84 65 CBOT rice $16.12 -$0.02 -0.12% +1.67% $15.43 75 WTI crude $94.92 -$0.46 -0.48% -0.89% $94.77 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.007 +0.51% +1.67% USD/AUD 0.947 -0.012 -1.29% -0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)