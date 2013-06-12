* Australian wheat output view adds to bumper global stocks est * Corn falls as weather forecast buoys new-crop prospects * USDA report on Wednesday eyed for more trading cues By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 12 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday, dropping for a fifth session out of six as forecasts for a bumper new-season crop from key exporter Australia added to worries about large global supplies. Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday to confirm global wheat production during the 2013/14 season at near record levels, after the United Nations food agency last week forecast output will hit a new all-time high. "There is no issue with the supply of wheat at all," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Australia is a major exporter of wheat so the improvement in outlook has pressured wheat prices." Australia, the world's second largest exporter of wheat, is expected to boost production by 15 percent this year to its fourth-largest crop on record. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures fell 0.54 percent to $6.93 a bushel by 0324 GMT, after logging their biggest rise since May 29 on Tuesday. But losses are expected to be checked by news of Japan's feed wheat tender, its first after the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified strain last month in the U.S. state of Oregon prompted it to halt all imports of feed wheat. In other grains, July soybeans were little changed at $15.41-1/4 a bushel after jumping nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, underpinned by slowing planting progress in the United States. December corn fell 0.36 percent to $5.48-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.87 percent in the previous session. Corn has been pressured by favourable weather forecasts now that most of the crop has been planted, analysts said. Light showers in the U.S. Midwest over the next two weeks will provide a boost for newly planted corn, though it may cause further delays in soybean plantings. Traders continued to ready for the USDA supply and demand forecast, which is expected to show the impact of the recent heavy rains across the Midwest on corn and soybeans. Analysts expect the USDA to renew forecasts for U.S. supplies of corn and soybeans to shrink to the lowest levels in 16 years by the end of the summer. Expectations that the USDA will decrease its planted corn acreage outlook, by 1.5 million, in a rare move for a June crop report may help support futures. The USDA may raise its soybean acreage view by 700,000. Grains prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 -3.75 -0.54% -0.47% 702.80 42 CBOT corn 548.75 -2.00 -0.36% -1.75% 555.33 46 CBOT soy 1541.25 0.75 +0.05% +0.85% 1457.85 65 CBOT rice $16.14 $0.00 -0.03% +1.77% $15.44 77 WTI crude $94.73 -$0.65 -0.68% -1.09% $94.76 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.007 +0.51% +1.68% USD/AUD 0.947 -0.012 -1.26% -0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)