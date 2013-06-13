SYDNEY, June 13 U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, extending two-day losses to more than 2 percent, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by raising its forecast for U.S. winter wheat production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.26 percent to $6.81-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.97 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily slide since May 15. * USDA estimated the U.S. winter wheat crop at 1.51 billion bushels, up 2 percent from its initial estimate. Yields are up throughout the Wheat Belt despite drought lingering in the southern Plains. * December corn was little changed at $5.37-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.41 percent in the previous session * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report said farmers will harvest 14.0 billion bushels of corn. This would top the previous record by nearly a billion bushels and replenish global stockpiles diminished after last summer's drought. * USDA pared its projection of the corn crop by just 1 percent, to 14.005 billion bushels. Traders had expected a 2.2 percent drop. * USDA pegged 2013/14 corn ending stocks of 1.95 billion bushels, down from May but still the largest in eight years and more than 8 percent larger than the 1.8 billion that traders expected. * Globally, ending stocks of wheat, corn and soybeans for 2013/14 will be slightly below projections from a month ago as production outlooks dimmed in some countries. * Soybeans stocks for 2013/14, seen at 265 million bushels, would be more than double the current year, said USDA. * USDA cut 5.6 million tonnes from global wheat supplies for 2013/14, reflecting smaller crops expected from Ukraine, Russia and Europe blamed partly on drought. * Australia is expected to raise wheat production 15 percent this year to its fourth-largest crop on record, creating greater competition to U.S. supplies in global markets. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar wallowed at a near four-month low against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions amid uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will pare back its stimulus programme. * Crude oil prices ended modestly higher on Wednesday, but gains were capped by lower oil demand growth estimates and ample supplies. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow sliding more than 100 points on another volatile day as traders extended a selloff driven by concern about central banks winding down their stimulus measures. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Import prices mm May 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Apr Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.25 -1.75 -0.26% -1.23% 701.27 34 CBOT corn 537.75 0.25 +0.05% -1.51% 554.82 41 CBOT soy 1541.50 0.75 +0.05% +1.97% 1462.58 64 CBOT rice $16.29 $0.00 +0.03% +1.81% $15.47 80 WTI crude $95.58 -$0.30 -0.31% +0.21% $94.95 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.011 +0.82% +1.99% USD/AUD 0.949 -0.011 -1.11% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)