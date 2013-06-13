* Corn falls as USDA forecasts larger production than expected * Wheat drops as USDA sees increased winter crop * Soybeans fall on corn weakness -analysts SYDNEY, June 13 U.S. new-crop corn fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after a smaller-than-expected cut in a production forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wheat fell, extending two-day losses beyond 2 percent, as forecasts for a larger U.S. crop weighed on prices, and soybeans dropped, sapped by the weakness in corn. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.19 percent to $5.36-1/2 a bushel by 0353 GMT after sliding 2.46 percent in the previous session, when it hit a 19-day low of $5.32-1/4 a bushel. "I think the USDA, by revising down corn by less than expected, has shown optimism in the crop, which is impacting prices," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The improving weather is also weighing on market sentiment." July wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to $6.80-1/4 a bushel, after falling 1.97 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily fall since May 15, and touching a three-week low of $6.79 a bushel. July soybeans fell 0.73 percent to $15.29-1/2 a bushel after closing the previous session little changed. USDA REPORT WEIGHS Chicago grain and soy prices continue to be driven by the latest USDA report, analysts said. Corn reported its biggest single-day slide since early May after the USDA made only minor adjustments to U.S. corn production estimates, disappointing traders who were banking on more substantial production downgrades. The USDA trimmed corn production just 1 percent, to 14.005 billion bushels, well ahead of the market consensus. Traders had expected a drop of 2.2 percent. Ending stocks also surpassed market expectations. The USDA pegged 2013/14 corn ending stocks at 1.95 billion bushels, down from May but still the largest in eight years, and more than 8 percent larger than the 1.8 billion traders expected. Wheat continued to come under pressure, despite a mixed picture from the USDA report, analysts told Reuters. U.S. winter wheat production was unexpectedly revised on the back of better winter wheat yield forecasts, though ending stocks estimates were cut. Analysts said the USDA forecasts for global wheat production provided a floor to losses. The USDA forecast was cut by roughly 5.6 million tonnes to 695.9 million tonnes, as estimates for production in the Black Sea region and Europe were trimmed. Grains prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 680.25 -2.75 -0.40% -1.38% 701.23 31 CBOT corn 536.50 -1.00 -0.19% -1.74% 554.78 40 CBOT soy 1529.50 -11.25 -0.73% +1.17% 1462.18 56 CBOT rice $16.26 -$0.02 -0.15% +1.63% $15.47 77 WTI crude $95.42 -$0.46 -0.48% +0.04% $94.94 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.011 +0.82% +1.99% USD/AUD 0.945 -0.015 -1.51% -0.97% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)