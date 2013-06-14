SYDNEY, June 14 U.S. new-crop corn fell for a third straight session on Friday, with a favourable outlook for the newly planted crop pushing the grain towards its biggest weekly loss in nearly three months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.23 percent to $5.34 a bushel, having closed down 0.42 percent in the previous session. * Corn is poised to finish the week down about 4.5 percent, the biggest fall since the week ending March 29. * July wheat was little changed at $8.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.37 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is down 1.8 percent for the week, the biggest fall in a month. * July soybeans are heading for the first weekly fall in seven weeks. * Frequent rainfall and warmer weather in the extended forecast should boost growth of the corn and soybeans planted in recent weeks, agricultural meteorologists said. * Impact of U.S. Agriculture Department monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday continues. USDA said U.S. farmers will harvest the largest corn and soybean crops ever this autumn even as existing supplies continued to tighten. * USDA cut its corn production forecast on Wednesday by 1 percent, compared to a more than 2 percent reduction expected by analysts, by reducing yields and leaving planted acreage unchanged. * corn production would rise to 14.0 billion bushels and soybeans to 3.39 billion bushels, with each topping previous records set in the 2009/10 growing season, the government said. * USDA sharply cut its outlook for world wheat supply next season helping to counter pressure from a surprise increase in 2013 U.S. winter wheat production. * USDA, reeling from the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GM) wheat growing in Oregon, said on Thursday it is working to make "appropriate and validated" tests available to detect the wheat. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar remained in the doldrums in early Asian trade on Friday, having slumped to a fresh four-month low against a basket of currencies as a bounce-back in global equities saw investors favour the euro and commodity currencies. * Brent crude oil rose on Thursday, tracing gains in U.S. equities in late-session trading after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in weekly jobless claims. * U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses as stronger-than-expected economic data helped reassure investors concerned about the expected winding down of the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy May 1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy May 1230 U.S. Producer prices mm May 1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm May 1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy May 1230 U.S. Current account 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm May 1355 U.S. U Mich 1yr inflation 1355 U.S. U Mich conditions Jun 1355 U.S. U Mich expectations Jun 1355 U.S. U Mich sentiment Jun 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.75 -1.75 -0.26% +0.11% 698.65 36 CBOT corn 534.00 -1.25 -0.23% -0.65% 553.14 40 CBOT soy 1510.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.98% 1471.73 47 CBOT rice $16.57 $0.00 +0.03% +1.75% $15.56 84 WTI crude $96.61 -$0.08 -0.08% +0.76% $95.07 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.960 -0.003 -0.34% +1.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)