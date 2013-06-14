* Corn, soybeans ease on ideal crop weather * Higher U.S. output forecast weighs on wheat * Corn faces biggest weekly loss since March * Goldman cuts corn, soybean price forecasts (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 14 Chicago corn and soybean futures fell for a third straight session on Friday as forecasts of near-perfect growing weather across the U.S. grain belt boosted supply prospects. Wheat edged down, trading close to its lowest in more than three weeks, pressured by estimates of higher U.S. wheat crop production and weak demand. Frequent rainfall and warmer weather in extended forecasts should boost growth of corn and soybeans planted in recent weeks, agricultural meteorologists said. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn had fallen 0.5 percent to $5.32-1/2 a bushel by 0225 GMT and November soy gave up 0.3 percent to $12.97-3/4 a bushel. July wheat lost 0.5 percent to $6.82 a bushel, not far from Thursday's three-week low of $6.79 a bushel. "Things are looking good for corn now as the planting is almost complete and weather forecasts look favourable for boosting yields," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. November soybeans have given up 2.4 percent this week, the market's biggest loss since the start of February, while December corn is down 4.6 percent, the most since the end of March. July wheat has lost more than 2 percent. Rains this week in the northern U.S. Midwest slowed the final phases of corn and soybean plantings but also provided valuable soil moisture ahead of the peak summer heat of the growing season, said Commodity Weather Group meteorologist, Joel Widenor. The corn market is continuing to face pressure from estimates of record U.S. production. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Department in its monthly demand and supply report on Wednesday estimated the corn crop at 14.005 billion bushels, a billion bushels larger than the record set in 2009. Bumper crops would be a dramatic rebound from three years in a row of falling corn and soybean production, tightening stocks and sky-high prices. Corn stocks are headed for the smallest level in 17 years in 2012/13, with supplies to be razor-thin until harvest starts in the fall. Goldman Sachs lowered its three-, six- and 12-month forecasts for corn and soybean prices for 2013 on an expected recovery in production and inventory. Goldman reduced its forecast for the CBOT corn price to $4.75 from $5.50 per bushel and lowered the comparable soybean forecast to $11.00 per bushel. The USDA estimated the winter wheat crop at 1.51 billion bushels, up 2 percent from its initial estimate. Yields are up throughout the nation's wheat belt despite drought lingering in the southern Plains. Prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 682.00 -3.50 -0.51% 867.14 35 CBOT corn 532.50 -2.75 -0.51% 759.66 40 CBOT soy 1510.75 0.50 +0.03% 1580.90 48 CBOT rice $16.52 -$0.05 -0.30% $15.52 80 WTI crude $96.67 -$0.02 -0.02% $89.20 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.106 USD/AUD 0.959 -0.097 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)