* Corn down 1 pct to lowest in more than 3 weeks
* Soy falls 1.3 pct to 2-week low on U.S. weather
* Wheat at 2-month low as U.S. harvest gather pace
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 17 Chicago corn slid to its
lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, while soybeans fell
for a fourth consecutive session to a two-week low under
pressure from forecasts of crop friendly weather across the U.S.
grain belt.
Wheat lost more ground, sliding to its lowest since early
April as U.S. winter wheat harvest progressed in the southern
Plains, boosting supplies amid weak demand.
Growing conditions have turned ideal in the U.S. Midwest
after record rains early this spring led to the slowest corn and
soybean plantings in 17 years.
The extended forecast shows occasional showers and warm
temperatures, which should speed crop growth, agricultural
meteorologists said.
"The increasing likelihood that the forecast record increase
in global grain production will come to fruition remains the
main factor driving new-crop prices lower," said Luke Matthews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was down
1 percent to $5.27-3/4 a bushel by 0116 GMT after touching its
lowest since May 23 and November soy fell 1.3 percent to
$12.81-1/2 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly
demand-and-supply report on Wednesday estimated the corn crop at
14.005 billion bushels, a billion bushels larger than the record
set in 2009.
Bumper crops would be a dramatic rebound from three years in
a row of falling corn and soybean production which tightened
stocks and saw sky-high prices. Corn stocks are headed to reach
the lowest level in 17 years in 2012/13, with supplies set to be
razor-thin until harvesting starts in the autumn.
Large speculators raised their bullish bet on U.S. soybean
futures to the biggest in more than seven months as slow
plantings threatened to reduce the size of this year's harvest,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
July wheat lost 0.8 percent to $6.75-1/4 a bushel, its
lowest since early April.
The harvest of winter wheat in the United States, the
world's biggest exporter, is under way and early reports from
drought-hit Texas and Oklahoma are not as bad as feared,
agronomists and others said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate of
the 2013 U.S. winter wheat harvest last week to 1.509 billion
bushels, from 1.486 billion in May.
Grains at 0116 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 675.50 -5.25 -0.77% 866.93 33
CBOT corn 527.75 -5.25 -0.98% 759.50 46
CBOT soy 1499.50 -17.00 -1.12% 1580.53 41
CBOT rice $16.41 -$0.09 -0.58% $15.52 74
WTI crude $97.70 -$0.15 -0.15% $89.24 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.104
USD/AUD 0.961 -0.095
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)