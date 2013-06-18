SYDNEY, June 18 U.S. corn futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, lifted by a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showing crop conditions had not improved by quite as much as expected. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade corn rose 0.28 percent to $5.40 a bushel, adding to a 1 percent rise in the previous session. * July soybeans increased 0.26 percent to $15.16-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.26 percent on Monday. * July wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Monday. * The condition of the U.S. corn crop improved in the last week amid periodic showers but soybean plantings remained behind normal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state reports said on Monday. * The USDA said 64 percent of the corn crop in the world's biggest producer was rated in good or excellent condition, up from 63 percent a week earlier. * The rating fell slightly below a Reuters analyst poll that predicted an improvement of 2 percentage points, to 65 percent in the good/excellent categories. * Cash basis bids for barge loads of corn shipped to the U.S. Gulf Coast surged to their highest-ever springtime level on Friday as exporters scrambled for near-term supplies that remained extremely tight. * The corn crop was 92 percent emerged, lagging the five-year average of 97 percent. The USDA stopped reporting corn planting progress after showing progress at 95 percent as of June 9. * Soybean planting progress reached 85 percent by Sunday, the USDA said, up from 71 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 91 percent. * U.S. soybean condition ratings of the season, the USDA said 64 percent of the oilseed crop was rated good to excellent, up from 56 percent one year ago. * Good growing weather is expected through the end of June as farmers wind down seedings. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 11 percent complete by Sunday, up from 5 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 25 percent, the USDA said. The United States is the world's biggest wheat exporter. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar climbed against the yen for the first time in five sessions on Monday, as stock markets rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve's policy announcement this week will reassure investors that monetary stimulus will remain in place. * Brent crude oil futures touched a 10-week high close to $107 a barrel on Monday as tensions in the Middle East rose, but prices finished slightly lower on the day after a late sell-off in U.S. gasoline futures. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions about its massive stimulus program to aid the economy before a meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China FDI (ytd) May 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm May 1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa May 1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa May 1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa May 1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa May 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly 2350 Japan Exports yy May Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 685.25 4.75 +0.70% 696.62 33 CBOT corn 540.00 1.50 +0.28% 552.12 59 CBOT soy 1516.50 4.00 +0.26% 1481.02 49 CBOT rice $16.34 $0.02 +0.09% $15.62 69 WTI crude $97.98 $0.21 +0.21% $95.25 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 -0.02% USD/AUD 0.956 0.002 +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)