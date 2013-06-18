SYDNEY, June 18 U.S. corn futures rose for a
second straight session on Tuesday, lifted by a report from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture showing crop conditions had not
improved by quite as much as expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade corn rose 0.28 percent to
$5.40 a bushel, adding to a 1 percent rise in the previous
session.
* July soybeans increased 0.26 percent to $15.16-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.26 percent on Monday.
* July wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.85-1/4 a bushel,
having closed little changed on Monday.
* The condition of the U.S. corn crop improved in the last
week amid periodic showers but soybean plantings remained behind
normal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state reports
said on Monday.
* The USDA said 64 percent of the corn crop in the world's
biggest producer was rated in good or excellent condition, up
from 63 percent a week earlier.
* The rating fell slightly below a Reuters analyst poll that
predicted an improvement of 2 percentage points, to 65 percent
in the good/excellent categories.
* Cash basis bids for barge loads of corn shipped to the
U.S. Gulf Coast surged to their highest-ever springtime level on
Friday as exporters scrambled for near-term supplies that
remained extremely tight.
* The corn crop was 92 percent emerged, lagging the
five-year average of 97 percent. The USDA stopped reporting corn
planting progress after showing progress at 95 percent as of
June 9.
* Soybean planting progress reached 85 percent by Sunday,
the USDA said, up from 71 percent a week earlier but behind the
five-year average of 91 percent.
* U.S. soybean condition ratings of the season, the USDA
said 64 percent of the oilseed crop was rated good to excellent,
up from 56 percent one year ago.
* Good growing weather is expected through the end of June
as farmers wind down seedings.
* The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 11 percent complete by
Sunday, up from 5 percent a week earlier but behind the
five-year average of 25 percent, the USDA said. The United
States is the world's biggest wheat exporter.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar climbed against the yen for the first time
in five sessions on Monday, as stock markets rallied on
expectations the Federal Reserve's policy announcement this week
will reassure investors that monetary stimulus will remain in
place.
* Brent crude oil futures touched a 10-week high close to
$107 a barrel on Monday as tensions in the Middle East rose, but
prices finished slightly lower on the day after a late sell-off
in U.S. gasoline futures.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs
as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions
about its massive stimulus program to aid the economy before a
meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China FDI (ytd) May
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Apr
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm May
1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa May
1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa May
1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa May
1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa May
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
2350 Japan Exports yy May
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 685.25 4.75 +0.70% 696.62 33
CBOT corn 540.00 1.50 +0.28% 552.12 59
CBOT soy 1516.50 4.00 +0.26% 1481.02 49
CBOT rice $16.34 $0.02 +0.09% $15.62 69
WTI crude $97.98 $0.21 +0.21% $95.25 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 -0.02%
USD/AUD 0.956 0.002 +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)