SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell on Wednesday as traders squared positions after three days of rising prices, with forecasts for hot weather still offering support. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.32 percent to $5.48-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.71 percent the day before. * November soybeans eased 0.21 percent to $12.87 a bushel, having firmed 0.33 percent on Tuesday. * July wheat lost 0.58 percent to $6.83-1/2 a bushel, having closed the previous session up 1.03 percent. * New-crop corn and soybeans were supported by the latest weather forecasts showing hot weather ahead of the July 4 holiday. * But some analysts said late-planted crops stunted by cool, wet weather would benefit from the heat. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 92 percent of the corn crop had emerged by Sunday, lagging the five-year average of 97 percent. * Private exporters reported sales of 240,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in 2013/14, the USDA said, adding support to new-crop contracts. * The National Oilseed Processors Association reported the U.S. soybean crush for May at 122.6 million bushels, up from 120.1 million bushels in April, underscoring strong soybean usage despite dwindling supplies. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday against the yen for a second straight session as some traders bet the Federal Reserve may signal it is almost ready to reduce its bond-buying programme aimed at propping up the economy. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday in sluggish trading, while U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly 1800 U.S. Fed funds target rate Dec 1800 U.S. U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates 1830 U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke holds a press conference in Washington 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Jun Grains prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.50 -4.00 -0.58% 696.56 44 CBOT corn 548.75 -1.75 -0.32% 552.41 57 CBOT soy 1287.00 -2.75 -0.21% 1470.28 46 CBOT rice $16.27 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.62 65 WTI crude $98.44 $0.00 +0.00% $95.36 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.003 +0.20% USD/AUD 0.944 -0.010 -1.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)