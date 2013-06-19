* Corn falls for first time in three sessions * Hot weather forecasts should cushion corn prices * U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement in focus By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. corn dropped on Wednesday as traders booked profits after a sharp two-day rally, while worries about the Federal Reserve's next policy step also dragged on prices. Wheat fell in line with corn, while soybeans were little changed, drawing support from delays to new-crop plantings. "The U.S. dollar is higher, that is weighing on the broader complex ahead of the Fed announcement," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The dollar was a shade firmer against a basket of currencies , making commodities priced in the greenback expensive for holders of other currencies. All eyes are now on the Fed's two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday with a policy statement and a news conference by Chairman Ben Bernanke. Worries over the fate of the Fed's bond-buying programme has roiled markets, but most economists do not expect it to scale back purchases from their current $85 billion monthly pace. Chicago Board of Trade New-crop December corn fell 0.45 percent to $5.48 a bushel by 0324 GMT, after rising more than 3 percent in the past two sessions, the biggest such gain since late May. While forecasts for potentially stressful hot weather in late June should cushion corn prices, some analysts said late-planted crops stunted by cool, wet weather would benefit from the heat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 92 percent of the corn crop had emerged by Sunday, lagging the five-year average of 97 percent. In other grains, July wheat fell 0.58 percent to $6.83-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday on concerns over delays in harvesting the U.S. winter wheat crop. November soy was little changed at $12.89 a bushel, after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session. The USDA said soybean planting progress reached 85 percent by Sunday, up from 71 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 91 percent. The National Oilseed Processors Association reported the U.S. soybean crush for May at 122.6 million bushels, up from 120.1 million bushels in April, underscoring strong soybean usage despite dwindling supplies. Grains prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.50 -4.00 -0.58% 695.84 38 CBOT corn 548.00 -2.50 -0.45% 552.56 55 CBOT soy 1289.00 -0.75 -0.06% 1477.72 45 CBOT rice $16.27 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.65 65 WTI crude $98.39 -$0.05 -0.05$95.35 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.000 -0.03% USD/AUD 0.947 -0.001 -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)