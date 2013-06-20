SYDNEY, June 20 U.S. new-crop corn fell for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, retreating from a two-week high as commodity markets reacted to comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a slowdown in the pace of bond purchases. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.6 percent to $7.02-3/4 a bushel, having jumped 2.84 percent in the previous session, the biggest jump since April 29, when it touched a two-week high of $7.10-3/4 a bushel. * December corn fell 0.79 percent to $5.66 a bushel, having gained 3.63 percent in the previous session, the biggest jump since April 29. New-crop corn hit a 16-day high in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.34 percent to $13.06-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.63 percent on Wednesday. * Wheat supported by expectations of U.S. domestic demand, underpinning strong grains in previous session. * Corn and soybeans supported by forecasts for hotter weather in coming weeks. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. * The Fed bond buying program has largely supported commodities because it has lowered the value of the U.S. dollar, making goods priced in dollars cheaper for other currencies. * China made a rare purchase of about 200,000 tonnes of wheat from France, European traders said. * The last time China made a significant purchase of French wheat was in the 2004/2005 season, when it bought 667,358 tonnes, data from French farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * Some analysts said the U.S. winter wheat harvest might be smaller than expected, following drought and spring freeze damage in the U.S. Plains and excessive rain in the Midwest. * U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. ethanol output fell by 11,000 barrels per day in the latest week, to 873,000 bpd, while ethanol stocks rose to 16.45 million barrels, up 458,000. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics estimated U.S. soybean plantings at 77.756 million acres (31.5 million hectares), down from its May forecast of 78.286 million but above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure of 77.1 million. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar reversed early losses and rose against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee said it sees diminished downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labor market. * Oil prices were pressured on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed might reduce the amount of money it pumps into the economy later this year, while higher crude stocks in the United States also hurt prices. * U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would start to reduce its stimulus measures later this year if the economy is strong enough. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China China's HSBC flash PMI June 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun FRPMIF=ECI 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jun DEPMIF=ECI 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Jun EUPMMF=ECI 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly ECONUS 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx Jun USPFDB=ECI 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg May USEHSP=ECI 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May USEHS=ECI 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly USOILN=ECI Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.75 -4.25 -0.60% +3.27% 696.48 64 CBOT corn 566.00 -4.50 -0.79% +5.11% 553.16 59 CBOT soy 1306.25 -4.50 -0.34% -13.64% 1478.29 51 CBOT rice $16.18 -$0.11 -0.64% -0.92% $15.64 66 WTI crude $97.45 -$0.79 -0.80% -1.01% $95.38 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.010 -0.77% -0.58% USD/AUD 0.931 -0.018 -1.86% -2.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)