* Market sentiment sours on U.S. Fed policy outlook, China data * Weather factors underpin wheat and corn - analysts By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 20 U.S. wheat fell 1 percent on Thursday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, amid a broad-based commodity sell-off and a firming dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slowdown in the pace of bond purchases. Market sentiment was dampened further after economic data from China hinted at weakening of the world's second largest economy. Corn fell, having touched a two-week high on Wednesday, while soybeans also slid. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat slipped to $7.00-1/4 a bushel. It jumped 2.8 percent in the previous session, and hit an intra-day peak of $7.10-3/4, on expectations for increased domestic demand. "Wheat has fallen back today partly on a more benign weather outlook and some correction from the solid overnight rally. But the main impact today is from broader movements in the currency, making life for U.S exporters even more uncompetitive," said Garry Booth, manager of agricultural and commodity markets, ICAP. The dollar index edged slightly higher to hover near a eight-day high, having jumped around 1 percent in the previous session. Commodity currencies were among the hardest hit with the Australian dollar slumping to a fresh 33-month trough. December corn fell 0.96 percent to $5.65 a bushel after rising 3.63 percent in the previous session. November soybeans fell 0.48 percent to $13.04-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.63 percent on Wednesday. WEATHER PROVIDES SUPPORT Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. The Fed bond-buying program has largely supported commodities because it has lowered the value of the U.S. dollar, making goods priced in dollars cheaper for other currencies. Traders said weather factors provided a floor to the losses. Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its US spring wheat planted area estimate by 5 percent because of existing planting delays, pegging production at 11.791 million acres, from 12.401 million previously. New-crop corn remains underpinned by forecasts for hot, dry weather in the coming weeks, analysts said. Grains prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 700.25 -6.75 -0.95% +2.90% 696.40 56 CBOT corn 565.00 -5.50 -0.96% +4.92% 553.13 60 CBOT soy 1304.50 -6.25 -0.48% -13.75% 1478.23 51 CBOT rice $16.22 -$0.06 -0.37% -0.64% $15.65 61 WTI crude $97.30 -$0.94 -0.96% -1.16% $95.37 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 -$0.012 -0.93% -0.73% USD/AUD 0.927 -0.022 -2.33% -2.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)