SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. grain futures fell on Friday amid a broad commodity selloff as global sentiment soured on concerns about a withdrawal of market supporting measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve and credit tightening in China. Despite falling in the last two sessions, both corn and wheat are still poised to the finish the week well inside positive territory after earlier weather-related gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.4 percent to $5.58-1/4, having slid 1.75 percent in the previous session. * Corn is still up more than 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in a month. * July wheat fell 0.29 percent to $6.98-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.92 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is up more than 2.6 percent for the week, the biggest gain since the beginning of May. * November soybeans fell 0.16 percent to $12.83-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.97 percent on Thursday. * Soybeans are down 1.2 percent for the week, a second consecutive weekly loss. * Global market sentiment sours after U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was ready to slow the pace of bond purchases. * Additional pressure on grains stemmed from economic data from China, the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, which hinted at weakening in the world's second-largest economy. * The Chinese central bank's determination to rein in rapid credit growth has sent interbank interest rates to record highs, creating panic and rumours of possible default as some banks scramble to secure short-term funds. * China is the world's biggest buyer of soybeans, making the oilseed market particularly sensitive to news about the country's economic health. * Weather outlook calms fears of excessive heat in the U.S. Corn Belt and pressured new-crop corn and soybeans. * Wheat underpinned by some concern about yields as the U.S. harvest of hard red winter (HRW) wheat moves into Kansas, the top-producing state. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar, euro and sterling were all in demand on Friday as the prospect of an end to super-easy money from the Federal Reserve drove a mass migration out of emerging markets and into developed world assets. * Brent crude oil futures dropped $4 on Thursday in the biggest one-day decline since November as part of a cross-market rout sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman plan to wind down monetary stimulus. * U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp decline as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's plan to begin reducing its stimulus later this year if the economy strengthens. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed 1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks May 1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks May 1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock May 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.50 -2.00 -0.29% 696.34 56 CBOT corn 558.25 -2.25 -0.40% 552.90 51 CBOT soy 1283.00 -2.00 -0.16% 1477.52 40 CBOT rice $16.01 $0.04 +0.22% $15.64 46 WTI crude $94.85 -$0.29 -0.30% $95.29 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 -$0.018 -1.34% USD/AUD 0.920 -0.028 -2.97% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)