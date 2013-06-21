SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. grain futures fell on
Friday amid a broad commodity selloff as global sentiment soured
on concerns about a withdrawal of market supporting measures by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and credit tightening in China.
Despite falling in the last two sessions, both corn and
wheat are still poised to the finish the week well inside
positive territory after earlier weather-related gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.4
percent to $5.58-1/4, having slid 1.75 percent in the previous
session.
* Corn is still up more than 4.5 percent for the week, the
biggest weekly gain in a month.
* July wheat fell 0.29 percent to $6.98-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.92 percent on Thursday.
* Wheat is up more than 2.6 percent for the week, the
biggest gain since the beginning of May.
* November soybeans fell 0.16 percent to $12.83-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 1.97 percent on Thursday.
* Soybeans are down 1.2 percent for the week, a second
consecutive weekly loss.
* Global market sentiment sours after U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled it was ready to slow the pace of bond purchases.
* Additional pressure on grains stemmed from economic data
from China, the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, which
hinted at weakening in the world's second-largest economy.
* The Chinese central bank's determination to rein in rapid
credit growth has sent interbank interest rates to record highs,
creating panic and rumours of possible default as some banks
scramble to secure short-term funds.
* China is the world's biggest buyer of soybeans, making the
oilseed market particularly sensitive to news about the
country's economic health.
* Weather outlook calms fears of excessive heat in the U.S.
Corn Belt and pressured new-crop corn and soybeans.
* Wheat underpinned by some concern about yields as the U.S.
harvest of hard red winter (HRW) wheat moves into Kansas, the
top-producing state.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar, euro and sterling were all in demand on
Friday as the prospect of an end to super-easy money from the
Federal Reserve drove a mass migration out of emerging markets
and into developed world assets.
* Brent crude oil futures dropped $4 on Thursday in the
biggest one-day decline since November as part of a cross-market
rout sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman plan to wind
down monetary stimulus.
* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday,
extending the previous day's sharp decline as investors fretted
over the Federal Reserve's plan to begin reducing its stimulus
later this year if the economy strengthens.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed
1900 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks May
1900 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks May
1900 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock May
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly
Grains prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 698.50 -2.00 -0.29% 696.34 56
CBOT corn 558.25 -2.25 -0.40% 552.90 51
CBOT soy 1283.00 -2.00 -0.16% 1477.52 40
CBOT rice $16.01 $0.04 +0.22% $15.64 46
WTI crude $94.85 -$0.29 -0.30% $95.29 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.321 -$0.018 -1.34%
USD/AUD 0.920 -0.028 -2.97%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
