By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 21 U.S. wheat futures rebounded on
Friday from sharp losses in the previous session, as the grain
closed in on its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months on
expectations of strong buying from China amid planting and
harvesting delays in the U.S. Midwest.
Soybeans fell, though, under pressure from concerns over a
clamp-down on credit in China that has push the oilseed to its
biggest two-day loss in four months.
China is the biggest buyer of soybeans, and the oilseed is
sensitive to news that might affects its buying.
Corn also fell but was set to finish the week with its
biggest gain in a month.
Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.32 percent to
$7.02-3/4 a bushel by 0323 GMT, having closed down 0.9 percent
in the previous session. The grain is up more than 3.1 percent
for the week, the biggest climb in seven weeks.
"There are rumours that China will be entering a buying mode
to stock up their reserves," said Vyanne Lai, agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
"China has bought French wheat as U.S. wheat was more
expensive, but at around the $7.00 a bushel level, China may
consider buying from the U.S."
China made a rare purchase of about 200,000 tonnes of wheat
from France, European traders said on Wednesday.
Wheat has drawn additional support this week because
planting of the U.S. spring crop and harvesting of winter wheat
are behind schedule, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, meaning supplies could be curtailed.
December corn fell 0.3 percent to $5.59 a bushel after
falling 1.8 percent in the previous session. It is still up more
than 4.5 percent for the week, the best weekly performance since
the last week of May.
November soybeans fell 0.43 percent to $12.79-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down nearly 2 percent on Thursday. Over
Thursday and Friday soybeans have lost about 2.5 percent, the
biggest two-day loss since February.
