SYDNEY, June 24 U.S. new-crop corn fell 2 percent on Monday as forecasts for ideal crop weather weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 2.02 percent to $5.45 a bushel, having closed down 0.76 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $12.63-1/4 a bushel, just above a session low of $12.61-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since May 28. Soybeans closed down 0.9 percent on Friday. * July wheat fell 0.64 percent to $6.93-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.92 percent on Friday. * Traders withdraw risk premium priced into corn last week after forecasts for more intense heat in coming days subsides. * Following last summer's historic U.S. drought, traders are on high alert for signs of sustained heat and dryness that could stress crops. * Forecasts for a warmer, drier trend in the U.S. Midwest. "Moisture supplies are more than adequate to support corn and soybean growth," said Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue latest estimates of U.S. June 1 grain stocks and 2013 planted acreage on June 28. * Some traders appeared to be positioning for a low U.S. soybean stocks figure, reflecting scarce old-crop supplies and an active soy crushing pace. * The average estimate of U.S. June 1 soybean stocks among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 442 million bushels, compared with 667 million a year earlier. The average corn stocks estimate was 2.845 billion bushels, versus 3.148 billion a year ago. * Egypt has bought 3.7 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers so far and will continue to buy until the end of August, the agriculture minister told a news conference on Sunday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar scaled a fresh two-week peak against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having posted its best weekly gain in 29-months as momentum builds after the Federal Reserve laid out a roadmap for scaling back stimulus. * Oil slid for a second day in choppy trade on Friday, with Brent posting its biggest two-day drop since September as the U.S. dollar rallied and traders feared slower oil demand in China and diminished investor demand in the United States. * U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders continued to fret over planned changes to the Federal Reserve's easy money policy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 0800 Germany Ifo expectations 0800 Italy Consumer confidence 1230 U.S. Chicago National Activity Index 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.50 -4.50 -0.64% -1.00% 695.23 53 CBOT corn 545.00 -11.25 -2.02% -2.77% 554.24 40 CBOT soy 1263.25 -10.25 -0.80% -1.69% 1281.93 37 CBOT rice $15.97 $0.06 +0.38% -0.03% $15.72 42 WTI crude $93.68 -$0.01 -0.01% -1.80% $95.14 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 -$0.002 -0.11% -0.84% USD/AUD 0.924 0.003 +0.29% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)