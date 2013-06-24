* New-crop U.S. corn falls for 3rd day * November soy near 1-month low on forecasts of ideal weather * Wheat eases after last week's short-covering rally (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 24 Chicago corn slid to a near one-week low on Monday while soybeans dropped to the lowest since late May, weighed down by near-perfect growing conditions across the U.S. grain belt. Wheat eased, tracking the weakness in corn and soybean futures. Last week a short-covering rally had lifted wheat to the highest since early June. Investors in grains and oilseeds are looking ahead to a weekly crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is due later on Monday. "Planting is over and the crop condition is likely to improve as weather agencies are forecasting crop-friendly weather over the next few weeks," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell as low as $5.44-1/4 a bushel by 0334 GMT, the lowest since June 18. July wheat eased 0.5 percent to $6.94-1/4 a bushel after climbing to its highest since June 5 last week. November soybeans gave up 1.2 percent to $12.58-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since May 28. Moisture levels across the U.S. Midwest are adequate to support growth in corn and soybeans, but the market is on high alert for any signs of sustained heat and dryness because supplies are razor-thin following last year's historic drought. Spot-month corn and soybeans, which have been underpinned in recent weeks by the tight supplies, will take direction from quarterly USDA stocks data due on June 28. Volatile market swings have followed many of the last several quarterly grain stocks reports, especially in corn, and traders may look to exit the markets ahead of the data. Wheat has been pressured by poor demand for U.S. shipments following the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified wheat in the United States, but expectations of higher demand from China is putting a floor under prices. Last week, China bought about 200,000 tonnes of French wheat, and some traders expect more such business to follow as China replenishes reserves. Also last week, Russia forecast a larger surplus of wheat for exports in 2013/14 and a larger grains harvest this year. Prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.25 -3.75 -0.54% -23.96% 867.55 49 CBOT corn 547.50 -8.75 -1.57% -33.54% 760.16 41 CBOT soy 1258.25 -15.25 -1.20% -22.87% 1572.48 35 CBOT rice $15.97 $0.06 +0.38% +0.31% $15.50 46 WTI crude $93.50 -$0.19 -0.20% +0.15% $89.10 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.080 +6.54% +6.56% USD/AUD 0.921 -0.135 -12.76% -12.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)