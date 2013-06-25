SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. new-crop soybean prices rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pace of planting for the oilseed had dropped to its slowest in four years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.43 percent to $12.79 a bushel, having closed Monday unchanged. * December corn climbed 0.5 percent to $5.49-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.75 percent the session before. * July wheat was little changed at $6.79-1/2 a bushel, after finishing 2.72 percent lower on Monday. * The USDA said that 92 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was planted as of Sunday, the slowest pace since 2009. The corn crop is already planted. * A Reuters poll had pegged soybean planting as being 93 percent complete. * The condition of recently planted corn and soybean crops rose 1 point to 65 percent good to excellent, according to the USDA, matching the average analyst pre-report estimate. * Grain markets are building up towards acreage and stocks reports to be issued by the USDA on Friday, which will show the extent to which rain delays affected final corn and soybean planting. * A protest on one of the highways leading to Brazil's port of Santos temporarily blocked the main corridor through which the country's commodities reach international markets, a highway operator said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar scaled a fresh two-week peak against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having posted its best weekly gain in 19-months as momentum builds after the Federal Reserve laid out a roadmap for scaling back stimulus. * Brent and U.S. crude prices rose on Monday, rebounding off a three-week low as record flooding in Canada's main oil-producing province threatened exports to the United States. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC/Goldman chain store sales 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. New home sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 679.50 0.50 +0.07% -3.00% 694.77 37 CBOT corn 549.25 2.75 +0.50% -2.01% 554.38 45 CBOT soy 1279.00 5.50 +0.43% -0.47% 1282.46 48 CBOT rice $15.62 $0.00 +0.00% -2.25% $15.70 31 WTI crude $94.80 -$0.38 -0.40% +1.18% $95.18 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 +0.02% -0.70% USD/AUD 0.925 0.003 +0.34% +0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)