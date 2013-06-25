* Wheat rebounds from heavy losses the day before * USDA confirms slow U.S. wheat harvest * Soybeans fall despite planting delays By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, with buyers attracted by a slow pace of harvest and as prices fell to a one-week low the day before. Corn tracked wheat higher, also climbing for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans dropped despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming planting of the oilseed was progressing at its slowest in four years. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat had gained 0.29 percent to $6.81 a bushel by 0336 GMT, after closing down 2.72 percent on Monday when the grain hit a one-week low on reports of stronger-than-expected winter wheat yields in the United States. "It looks like a reversal of fortunes after some heavy losses in the wheat market last night when we got within a whisker of the bottom of the four-month trading range," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We are continuing with this uncertain pattern leading up to the acreage and stocks report on Friday." New-crop December corn climbed 0.32 percent to $5.48-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 1.75 percent on Monday when the grain hit a six-day low. Corn and wheat had slumped in recent days after forecasts for near ideal crop weather weighed on prices. Corn fell 4.2 percent in the slump, while wheat dropped nearly 4 percent, its biggest three-day slide since early April. November soybeans gave up 0.12 percent to $12.72 a bushel. USDA REPORTS Wheat drew support from continued delays in the harvesting of the U.S. crop, analysts said. The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 20 percent complete by Sunday, up from 11 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 37 percent. The USDA said the condition of the winter wheat crop ratings improved by 1 percent to 32 percent good-to-excellent last week, but analysts said it remains "very poor overall". Warmer, drier weather elsewhere in the Corn Belt bolstered crop growth, the USDA said. The USDA rated U.S. corn and soybean crops 65 percent good-to-excellent, up from 64 percent for both commodities a week earlier and matching earlier estimates in a Reuters survey of analysts. U.S. soybeans were 92 percent planted, the lowest for this time of year since 2009, another wet year, but not far from the five-year U.S. average of 95 percent. Traders are also building up towards acreage and stocks reports to be issued by the USDA on Friday, which will show the extent to which rain delays affected final corn and soybean planting. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.00 2.00 +0.29% 694.82 40 CBOT corn 548.25 1.75 +0.32% 554.35 45 CBOT soy 1272.00 -1.50 -0.12% 1282.23 52 CBOT rice $15.65 $0.04 +0.22% $15.70 33 WTI crude $94.75 -$0.43 -0.45% $95.18 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 -$0.001 -0.07% USD/AUD 0.922 0.000 +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)