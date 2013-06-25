* Soybeans rise for second straight day, corn mostly lower * Tight old-crop stocks, persistent demand boosts spot soy * Wheat falls on harvest pressure (Updates with closing prices) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, June 25 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, supported by firm cash prices amid persistent demand from domestic processors for razor thin supplies remaining from last year's drought-hit harvest. Corn prices were mostly lower, with new-crop values down for a fourth consecutive session, as favorable weather across much of the Midwest was expected to bolster the recently planted crop. Wheat shed earlier gains to close lower for a fourth straight session amid continued reports of larger-than-anticipated yields from the advancing winter crop harvest. Cash soybean basis values around the United States climbed as supplies of the oilseed, projected to shrink to the tightest in nine years by late summer, were proving difficult to acquire. "Soybeans are up again today. Processors continue to bid up for increasingly tighter supplies," said Art Liming, futures specialist with Citigroup. Spot soybean basis bids in the benchmark Decatur, Illinois, market jumped by 10 cents a bushel on Tuesday to the highest level since August 2009. Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 13-1/4 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $15.25-1/4 per bushel. New-crop November soybeans gained 5 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $12.78-1/2 a bushel, underpinned by some concerns about planting delays mostly in the western Midwest. The U.S. Agriculture Department said Monday that 92 percent of the U.S. crop was planted as of June 23, the lowest for this time of year since 2009. Corn seeding was already complete and the crop was developing under favorable conditions, with heat and rain speeding plant growth following a slow start to planting. The nearly ideal growing weather was expected to persist in the U.S. Midwest for at least the next two weeks, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday. "All in all it's a good pattern, no stress for crops," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. CBOT July corn futures, the only higher contract, rose 3-1/2 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $6.56-3/4 a bushel but new-crop December fell 2 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $5.44-1/2 a bushel. CBOT July wheat eased 3-1/4 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $6.75-3/4 a bushel, the lowest in a week. The contract has fallen 4.4 percent in a four-day slide. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts and bought a net 3,000 soybean contracts in a light volume trading session, trade sources said. Grain markets are building up toward acreage and stocks reports to be issued by the USDA on Friday. Investors will be squaring positions ahead of the report, which falls on the last trading day of the week, month and quarter as well as the first notice day for July futures contracts. Prices at 1:42 p.m. CDT (1842 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 656.75 3.50 0.5% -5.9% CBOT soy 1525.25 13.25 0.9% 7.5% CBOT meal 458.80 7.80 1.7% 9.1% CBOT soyoil 47.14 -0.41 -0.9% -4.1% CBOT wheat 675.75 -3.25 -0.5% -13.1% CBOT rice 1557.00 -4.50 -0.3% 4.8% EU wheat 196.75 0.25 0.1% -21.4% US crude 95.35 0.17 0.2% 3.8% Dow Jones 14,779 120 0.8% 12.8% Gold 1275.50 -5.79 -0.5% -23.8% Euro/dollar 1.3092 -0.0025 -0.2% -0.8% Dollar Index 82.5700 0.1450 0.2% 3.5% Baltic Freight 1090 28 2.6% 55.9% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson, Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Chris Reese)