SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. new-crop soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture acreage and stocks report due Friday FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $12.76-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.39 percent on Tuesday. * December corn rose 0.09 percent to $5.45 a bushel, having closed down 0.37 percent in the previous session. * July wheat was little changed at $6.75-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.48 percent on Tuesday. * Spot soybean basis bids in the benchmark Decatur, Illinois, market jumped by 10 cents a bushel on Tuesday to the highest level since August 2009 as old-crop stocks run low amid delays in planting of the new-crop. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said Monday that 92 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was planted as of June 23, the lowest for this time of year since 2009. * Corn seeding was already complete and the crop was developing under favorable conditions, with heat and rain speeding plant growth following a slow start to planting. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts and bought a net 3,000 soybean contracts in a light volume trading session, trade sources said. * Grain markets are building up toward acreage and stocks reports to be issued by the USDA on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia on Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S. Treasury yields. * Crude oil prices ended near flat in a sluggish day of trading on Tuesday as stronger equity markets put a floor under prices and Brent's premium over U.S. crude slid below $6. * U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after data showed business investment and the housing recovery continued apace, reassuring investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce its massive monetary stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC/Goldman chain store sales 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. New home sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 675.50 -0.25 -0.04% -3.22% 693.61 35 CBOT corn 545.00 0.50 +0.09% -2.02% 553.77 49 CBOT soy 1276.75 -1.75 -0.14% +0.26% 1284.60 59 CBOT rice $15.65 $0.02 +0.13% -1.63% $15.71 29 WTI crude $95.10 -$0.22 -0.23% -0.08% $95.23 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 -$0.004 -0.29% -1.01% USD/AUD 0.926 0.004 +0.48% +0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)