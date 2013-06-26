* Soybeans fall for first time in three sessions ahead of USDA report * Corn flat after dropping four days on weather forecasts * Analysts expect USDA to lower corn planting acreage forecast By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, while corn held steady after four sessions of losses, as traders squared positions ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture mid-year report. Wheat was little changed, shrugging off downward pressure from talk of larger yields as the U.S. harvest advances. Traders remain wary of open positions ahead of the mid-year USDA acreage and stocks report on June 28. June reports in 2009, 2010 and 2011 produced the largest moves in corn futures for those years. "All eyes are on the report and corn has the greater chance of variability," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst with Advance Trading Australasia. "Traders are squaring their book going into the stocks and planting report," he said. New-crop December corn was flat at $5.44-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 0.37 percent on Tuesday, when forecasts for improved crop weather weighed on prices the fourth straight day. The forecasts for improved weather saw the four-day loss through Tuesday total 4.6 percent, the biggest such slide since early May. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $12.68-1/4 a bushel by 0314 GMT. The contract had closed up 0.39 percent in the previous session, supported by tight old-crop stocks. Analysts expect the USDA to lower its estimate for corn acreage after heavy rains delayed sowing this spring. A Reuters poll put analysts' average estimate for corn acreage at 95.313 million, down from the USDA's March estimate of 97.282 million acres. "The market will get very bullish if the USDA comes under 95 million acres and if it comes out at 96/97 million acres, corn could get sold off pretty heavily," Woodhouse said. Tight old-crop soybean stocks are also expected to be confirmed by the USDA report. Analysts polled by Reuters pegged stocks of soybeans as of June 1 at 442 million bushels. July wheat was little changed at $6.75-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.48 percent in the previous session. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 675.50 -0.25 -0.04% -3.22% 693.61 36 CBOT corn 544.50 0.00 +0.00% -2.11% 553.75 49 CBOT soy 1268.25 -10.25 -0.80% -0.41% 1284.32 54 CBOT rice $15.66 $0.03 +0.16% -1.60% $15.71 32 WTI crude $94.76 -$0.56 -0.59% -0.44% $95.21 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.006 -0.43% -1.16% USD/AUD 0.925 0.003 +0.35% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)