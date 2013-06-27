SYDNEY, June 27 U.S. spot corn fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as traders took profits after prices firmed on tight stocks. Dealers were also eager to square positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report as it has caused large shifts in prices in the past. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.34 percent to $6.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.18 percent in the previous session. * December corn fell 0.46 percent to $5.41-1/2 a bushel after closing down slightly on Wednesday. * November soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $12.71-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * July wheat was little changed at $6.76-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday. * USDA will also update its U.S. acreage estimates on Friday, likely trimming an earlier corn seeding outlook while raising its view of soybean acres in a shift blamed on persistent planting delays this spring. * Favorable weather around most of the Midwest has bolstered development of recently planted crops. Heavy rain caused localized flooding in a few areas on Wednesday, but it mostly enhanced soil moisture levels across the region that was battered by drought a year ago. * The ethanol grind rose to 885,000 barrels per day on average, the highest in three weeks and equal to the grind from the week ending May 31 that was the largest in nearly a year. * China will tap global markets for more top-quality wheat after rains during last month's harvest damaged some 10 million tonnes, over 8 percent of the annual output of the world's top producer of the grain. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia on Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S. Treasury yields. * Oil edged higher on Wednesday, shaking off earlier losses following a large build up in U.S. gasoline inventories, buoyed by gains in the stock market and heavy spread trading. * U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, recouping some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices 0645 France Consumer confidence 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 0900 Euro zone Business climate 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Personal income 1230 U.S. Jobless claims 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 676.75 -0.25 -0.04% 692.48 31 CBOT corn 541.50 -2.50 -0.46% 553.21 50 CBOT soy 1271.50 -4.50 -0.35% 1286.96 63 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.00 +0.00% $15.72 35 WTI crude $95.41 -$0.09 -0.09% $95.28 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.007 -0.50% USD/AUD 0.929 0.003 +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)