SYDNEY, June 27 U.S. spot corn fell for the
first time in three sessions on Thursday as traders took profits
after prices firmed on tight stocks.
Dealers were also eager to square positions ahead of a
widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report as it has
caused large shifts in prices in the past.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively
traded contract, fell 0.34 percent to $6.62-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 1.18 percent in the previous session.
* December corn fell 0.46 percent to $5.41-1/2 a bushel
after closing down slightly on Wednesday.
* November soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $12.71-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* July wheat was little changed at $6.76-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
* USDA will also update its U.S. acreage estimates on
Friday, likely trimming an earlier corn seeding outlook while
raising its view of soybean acres in a shift blamed on
persistent planting delays this spring.
* Favorable weather around most of the Midwest has bolstered
development of recently planted crops. Heavy rain caused
localized flooding in a few areas on Wednesday, but it mostly
enhanced soil moisture levels across the region that was
battered by drought a year ago.
* The ethanol grind rose to 885,000 barrels per day on
average, the highest in three weeks and equal to the grind from
the week ending May 31 that was the largest in nearly a year.
* China will tap global markets for more top-quality wheat
after rains during last month's harvest damaged some 10 million
tonnes, over 8 percent of the annual output of the world's top
producer of the grain.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia on
Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data supported
the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S. Treasury
yields.
* Oil edged higher on Wednesday, shaking off earlier losses
following a large build up in U.S. gasoline inventories, buoyed
by gains in the stock market and heavy spread trading.
* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday,
recouping some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal
Reserve will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices
0645 France Consumer confidence
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Euro zone Business climate
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1230 U.S. Personal income
1230 U.S. Jobless claims
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 676.75 -0.25 -0.04% 692.48 31
CBOT corn 541.50 -2.50 -0.46% 553.21 50
CBOT soy 1271.50 -4.50 -0.35% 1286.96 63
CBOT rice $15.70 $0.00 +0.00% $15.72 35
WTI crude $95.41 -$0.09 -0.09% $95.28 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.007 -0.50%
USD/AUD 0.929 0.003 +0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)