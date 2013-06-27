* Corn logs six straight losses first time in more than 7 months * Dec corn loses 5 pct over six sessions as rain improves crop outlook * USDA mid-year report eyed for estimate of total corn acreage By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 27 U.S. new-crop corn fell for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday for the first time in more than seven months as wet weather boosted the outlook for the newly sown grain. Soybeans edged lower, extending losses into a second straight session, while wheat was little changed. Trade, however, was muted ahead of a mid-year U.S. Department of Agriculture report due on Friday. The USDA's weekly report on Monday reflected the improving prospects for the coming harvest. "Last week's USDA crop report showed the condition of new corn crop improved 1 percent so these rains will be very useful," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst, Phillip Futures. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.41 percent to $5.44-1/2 a bushel by 0305 GMT, after closing down slightly on Wednesday. The USDA rated U.S. corn crop 65 percent good to excellent as of June 23, up from 64 percent a week earlier. Corn has come under sustained pressure as the prospects for the corn crop improved after timely rains. December corn has lost 5 percent over the last six sessions. It's the first such string of losses since November 2012. Analysts said the USDA's mid-year acreage and stocks report is providing a floor to losses as traders remain wary of opening positions. The mid-year report has triggered large price movements in three of the last four years. "I would expect trading to remain quite muted until the USDA report is out, and then I expect some volatility in the market," said Liu. Analysts expect the USDA to lower its estimate for total corn acreage due to rains delaying sowing this spring. A Reuters poll put analysts' average estimate for corn acreage at 95.313 million, down from the USDA's March estimate of 97.282 million acres. November soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $12.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. Analysts expect the USDA to raise its forecast of soybean acres as the rain delays forced farmers to change spring sowing schedules. July wheat rose 0.23 percent to $6.68-1/2 a bushel, recouping some of the losses from the previous session, when the grain fell 1.3 percent. China will tap global markets for more top-quality wheat after rains during last month's harvest damaged some 10 million tonnes, more than 8 percent of the annual output of the world's top producer of the grain. Grains prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 678.25 1.25 +0.18% +0.37% 691.64 33 CBOT corn 541.75 -2.25 -0.41% -0.51% 552.82 51 CBOT soy 1277.50 1.50 +0.12% -0.08% 1289.68 63 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.01 +0.03% +0.51% $15.78 36 WTI crude $96.02 $0.52 +0.54% +0.73% $95.30 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.002 +0.15% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.933 0.005 +0.55% +0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)