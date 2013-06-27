* New-crop corn futures down nearly 6 percent in 6-day slide * New-crop soybeans also ease on favorable crop weather * Wheat drops for sixth day on harvest pressure, good yields * Trade muted on caution ahead of USDA acreage, stocks data (Updates with closing prices) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, June 27 U.S. futures for corn delivered after the autumn harvest fell 1 percent on Thursday, the sixth consecutive decline, as favorable weather across the U.S. Corn Belt should help the newly sown crop. Wet weather, which had delayed spring planting of corn, was now being viewed as positive for crop growth and development, potentially boosting yields and offsetting any loss of acres to later-sown soybeans. Good crop weather also weighed on new-crop soybean futures, although losses there were limited by concerns that rain and wet soils would further delay completion of soybean planting, including the seeding of "double-crop" soybeans on recently harvested soft red winter wheat fields. Spot corn and soybean futures posted modest gains on solid demand for the limited supply of both commodities remaining from the drought-hit 2012 harvest. Trading was light as investors were squaring positions and moving to the sidelines ahead of two closely watched USDA reports. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue reports on U.S. grain stocks and planted acres. The reports have triggered sharp price movements in three of the past four years. "There's quite a bit of positioning today ahead of the reports. The soybean crush demand continues to be strong, so you're seeing old-crop gaining on new-crop," said Brian Basting, an analyst with Advance Trading. "In corn, there is at least a perception of crop conditions holding pretty good. That's enough to put pressure on the December (new-crop) contract," he said. Warm weather and scattered showers over the next two weeks in the U.S. Midwest will boost growth and development of the newly seeded corn and soybean crops, although western areas were slightly drier than eastern areas, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. "Overall, corn and soybean yield potential will remain quite high given the expected pattern," said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 2-3/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $6.67-1/4 per bushel while December fell 5-1/2 cents, or 1 percent, to $5.38-1/2 a bushel, a 1-1/2 week low. The new-crop corn contract has fallen nearly 6 percent during its six-session slide. CBOT July soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents, or 0.9 percent, to a two-week high of $15.48-1/2 a bushel. New-crop November soybeans shed 3/44 cent to $12.75-1/4 a bushel. GOOD WHEAT YIELDS The advancing U.S. winter wheat harvest and numerous reports of larger than expected yields weighed on wheat futures, sending prices down for a sixth straight session. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts on Thursday indicated the U.S. winter wheat production prospects for 2013 were inching upward from the USDA's forecast in June. "I've been hearing yields (are) better than expected, even the ones expecting only 5 bushels (per acre) are talking about getting 10 to 15," said Arlan Suderman, analyst for Water Street Solutions. Suderman increased his production estimate for hard red winter wheat by 25 million bushels and soft red by 20 million from his previous estimate. CBOT July wheat eased 3-1/2 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $6.63-1/2 a bushel, the lowest level for a spot contract since early April. The spot contract has declined more than 6 percent over the past six sessions. Prices at 1:48 p.m. CDT (1847 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 667.25 2.75 0.4% -4.4% CBOT soy 1548.50 14.25 0.9% 9.1% CBOT meal 479.60 16.30 3.5% 14.0% CBOT soyoil 46.40 -0.23 -0.5% -5.6% CBOT wheat 663.50 2.00 0.3% -14.7% CBOT rice 1550.00 -14.50 -0.9% 4.3% EU wheat 196.75 -0.50 -0.3% -21.4% US crude 97.03 1.53 1.6% 5.7% Dow Jones 15,032 122 0.8% 14.7% Gold 1205.46 -19.78 -1.6% -28.0% Euro/dollar 1.3046 0.0036 0.3% -1.1% Dollar Index 82.9020 -0.0750 -0.1% 3.9% Baltic Freight 1151 26 2.3% 64.7% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Kenneth Barry)