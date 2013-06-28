SYDNEY, June 28 U.S. new-crop corn fell for a seventh consecutive session on Friday, the grain's most sustained sell-off in more than three years, as wet weather buoys expectations for larger yields. However, volumes were muted as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report later on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.28 percent to $5.37 a bushel, having closed down 1.01 percent in the previous session. * Corn has fallen for seven straight sessions for the first time since the end of June, 2010. The grain is down 3.4 percent for the week, and more than 5 percent for the month, the biggest fall since February. * November soybeans were little changed at $12.74-1/4 a bushel, having near unchanged on Thursday. * New-crop soybeans have fallen more than 2 percent in June, the biggest fall since February when the oilseed fell 5 percent, but are still up 1.8 percent for the quarter. * July wheat rose 0.23 percent to $6.65 a bushel, having closed down 0.53 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is down 4.7 percent for the week, the biggest fall in three months, while the grain is down more than 5.7 percent for the month, the biggest slide since February. The grain is down 16 percent for the first six months of the year. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue reports on U.S. grain stocks and planted acres on Friday. * Warm weather and scattered showers over the next two weeks in the U.S. Midwest will boost growth and development of newly seeded corn and soybean crops, although western areas were slightly drier than eastern areas. * Wet weather, which had delayed spring planting of corn, is now being viewed as positive for crop growth and development, potentially boosting yields and offsetting any loss of acres to later-sown soybeans. * Analysts expect the USDA to lower its estimate for total corn acreage due to rains delaying sowing this spring. * A Reuters poll of 11 analysts on Thursday indicated the U.S. winter wheat production prospects for 2013 were inching upward from the USDA's forecast in June as the harvest progresses. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered just below a four-week peak early in Asia on Friday, having lost only a bit of ground after two more Federal Reserve officials sought to play down fears over the central bank's plan to gradually reduce stimulus. * Crude oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, gaining over $1 a barrel, as conviction strengthened that monetary stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place for the time being. * Crude oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, gaining over $1 a barrel, as conviction strengthened that monetary stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place for the time being. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Consumer spending 1200 Germany Consumer inflation 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 1600 U.S. USDA quarterly grain stocks, acreage report Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.00 0.25 +0.04% -0.26% 691.50 29 CBOT corn 537.25 -1.25 -0.23% -1.33% 552.67 55 CBOT soy 1274.25 -1.00 -0.08% -0.33% 1289.57 68 CBOT rice $15.57 $0.00 +0.00% -0.35% $15.78 31 WTI crude $96.78 -$0.27 -0.28% +1.34% $95.38 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.002 +0.18% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.925 -0.003 -0.28% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)