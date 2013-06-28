* Corn falls for seventh session in a row * Corn under pressure from expectations for larger yields * Trading remains cautious ahead of USDA report By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 28 U.S. new-crop corn fell on Friday for a seventh straight session in what could be its longest selloff in more than three years, as wet weather boosted hopes for larger yields. The losses were, however, curbed as traders were cautious ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report due later in the day. Wheat rose, rebounding from losses in the previous session, while soybeans were little changed. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.09 percent to $5.38 a bushel by 0259 GMT, after closing down 1 percent on Thursday. "The improving US corn yield prospects are currently bearish for new-crop prices," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn is down 3.3 percent for the week on the back of the crop-friendly weather, propelling strong monthly losses, topping 5 percent, the biggest fall in four months. The last time it fell seven straight sessions was in June 2010. Despite forecasts for continued crop friendly-weather, analysts said traders are cautious ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, set for release at 1600 GMT. "Tonight's USDA report will be the most influential factor for crop prices over the next week," said Mathews. Previous half-year acreage and stocks estimates from the USDA have driven large spikes in corn prices. Analysts expect the USDA to lower its estimate for total corn acreage due to rains delaying sowing this spring to 95.313 million acres, having pegged plantings at 97.282 million acres in March. November soybeans fell 0.12 percent to $12.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Thursday. Soybean prices have come under pressure from an improved crop outlook, though losses have been capped by continued delays in plantings. However, new-crop soybeans are down more than 2 percent during June. July wheat rose 0.19 percent to $6.64-3/4 a bushel, after dropping 0.53 percent on Thursday. New-crop wheat prices, however, are under pressure from expectations for larger yields in the United States. Wheat is down 4.8 percent for the week, the biggest fall in three months, while the grain is down 5.7 percent for the month, the biggest slide since February. The grain is down 16 percent for the first six months of the year. A Reuters poll of 11 analysts on Thursday indicated the U.S. winter wheat production prospects for 2013 were inching upward from the USDA's forecast in June. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.33% 691.48 31 CBOT corn 538.00 -0.50 -0.09% -1.19% 552.69 56 CBOT soy 1273.75 -1.50 -0.12% -0.37% 1289.55 66 CBOT rice $15.58 $0.01 +0.06% -0.29% $15.78 31 WTI crude $97.18 $0.13 +0.13% +1.76% $95.40 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.006 +0.45% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.926 -0.002 -0.19% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)