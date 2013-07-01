SYDNEY, July 1 U.S. December corn fell more than
1 percent on Monday to the lowest in 30 months, after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture surprised the market by pegging corn
plantings at a 77-year high.
The latest fall took losses in new-crop corn to more than 6
percent in two sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.17
percent to $5.05 a bushel, the lowest since January 4, 2011.
Corn slumped 5.1 percent in the previous session.
* July wheat lost 0.69 percent to $6.44 a bushel,
having closed down 1.2 percent on Friday to the lowest level for
a spot contract since June 20, 2012.
* November soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $12.42 a
bushel, the lowest since May 24. Soybeans slid 1.8 percent on
Friday.
* Based on a survey of 70,000 farmers, the USDA pegged corn
plantings at 97.379 million acres, 2 million acres, or 2
percent, more than expected by analysts, the highest since
1936
* Soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1
percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average
forecast.
* USDA said it will double-check plantings in 14 states,
including the top two soybean producers, Iowa and Illinois,
during July because "a large percentage of acres remained to be
planted" when it surveyed growers during the first two weeks of
June. Any revisions will be announced on Aug. 12.
* USDA pegged the June 1 U.S. corn stockpile at 2.764
billion bushels, below the average trade view of 2.845 billion,
and soybean stocks at 718.3 million bushels, below the
745-million-bushel trade outlook.
* U.S. wheat inventories were pegged at 718 million bushels,
below the range of private trade estimates.
* USDA forecast U.S. wheat acreage at a four-year high 56.5M
acres, up 100K acres from their March forecast, but well above
private estimates.
* Farmers could harvest a record 13.9 billion bushels of
corn, a record 3.4 billion bushels of soybeans and medium-sized
2 billion-bushel wheat crop, USDA's planting figures suggested,
with normal weather and yields.
* Nearly ideal corn and soybean growing weather is expected
in early July in the U.S. Midwest, with moderate temperatures
and occasional showers likely.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar advanced against the yen and the euro on Friday
as investors resumed pricing in the possibility that the Federal
Reserve will begin to pare back its bond-buying program as soon
as its September policy meeting.
* Brent crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Friday
to close lower for the third straight quarter, the longest
stretch of quarterly declines in 15 years.
* The S&P 500 ended Friday's session with its strongest
first half of any year since 1998 after reaching record highs in
May on a rally underpinned by the Federal Reserve's massive
monetary stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final
0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0748 France Markit Manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
Grains prices at 0055 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 654.00 -3.75 -0.57% -2.93% 698.74 21
CBOT corn 505.00 -6.00 -1.17% -6.22% 549.75 65
CBOT soy 1242.00 -10.00 -0.80% -2.61% 1291.02 74
CBOT rice $15.55 -$0.04 -0.26% -0.10% $15.79 49
WTI crude $96.12 -$0.44 -0.46% -0.46% $95.38 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.001 +0.05% -0.16%
USD/AUD 0.914 0.000 +0.03% -1.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)