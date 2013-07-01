SYDNEY, July 1 U.S. December corn fell more than 1 percent on Monday to the lowest in 30 months, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by pegging corn plantings at a 77-year high. The latest fall took losses in new-crop corn to more than 6 percent in two sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.17 percent to $5.05 a bushel, the lowest since January 4, 2011. Corn slumped 5.1 percent in the previous session. * July wheat lost 0.69 percent to $6.44 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Friday to the lowest level for a spot contract since June 20, 2012. * November soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $12.42 a bushel, the lowest since May 24. Soybeans slid 1.8 percent on Friday. * Based on a survey of 70,000 farmers, the USDA pegged corn plantings at 97.379 million acres, 2 million acres, or 2 percent, more than expected by analysts, the highest since 1936 * Soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1 percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average forecast. * USDA said it will double-check plantings in 14 states, including the top two soybean producers, Iowa and Illinois, during July because "a large percentage of acres remained to be planted" when it surveyed growers during the first two weeks of June. Any revisions will be announced on Aug. 12. * USDA pegged the June 1 U.S. corn stockpile at 2.764 billion bushels, below the average trade view of 2.845 billion, and soybean stocks at 718.3 million bushels, below the 745-million-bushel trade outlook. * U.S. wheat inventories were pegged at 718 million bushels, below the range of private trade estimates. * USDA forecast U.S. wheat acreage at a four-year high 56.5M acres, up 100K acres from their March forecast, but well above private estimates. * Farmers could harvest a record 13.9 billion bushels of corn, a record 3.4 billion bushels of soybeans and medium-sized 2 billion-bushel wheat crop, USDA's planting figures suggested, with normal weather and yields. * Nearly ideal corn and soybean growing weather is expected in early July in the U.S. Midwest, with moderate temperatures and occasional showers likely. MARKET NEWS * The dollar advanced against the yen and the euro on Friday as investors resumed pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve will begin to pare back its bond-buying program as soon as its September policy meeting. * Brent crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Friday to close lower for the third straight quarter, the longest stretch of quarterly declines in 15 years. * The S&P 500 ended Friday's session with its strongest first half of any year since 1998 after reaching record highs in May on a rally underpinned by the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final 0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0748 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Construction spending Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 654.00 -3.75 -0.57% -2.93% 698.74 21 CBOT corn 505.00 -6.00 -1.17% -6.22% 549.75 65 CBOT soy 1242.00 -10.00 -0.80% -2.61% 1291.02 74 CBOT rice $15.55 -$0.04 -0.26% -0.10% $15.79 49 WTI crude $96.12 -$0.44 -0.46% -0.46% $95.38 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.001 +0.05% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.914 0.000 +0.03% -1.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)