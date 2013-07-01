* Corn at lowest since early 2011, drops for 8th day
* USDA surprises market, corn acreage highest since 1936
* New-crop soy at 5-wk low, wheat at lowest in 1-year
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 1 Chicago corn slid to its
lowest since early 2011 on Monday, falling for an eighth
consecutive session as the market was hammered by data showing
larger-than-expected U.S. planting and forecasts for crop
friendly weather.
Soybeans fell to a five-week low on record U.S. planting,
while spot-month wheat dropped to its lowest since June last
year on pressure from winter crop harvest and weak demand.
U.S. farmers planted more corn than expected and a record
amount of soybeans despite a wet, cold spring that slowed field
work, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.
The large plantings put corn and soybean crops near records
that would end three years of tight supplies and high prices.
"At this point it appears we are going to see very large
U.S. corn and soybean crops in the latter half of this year,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
"Crops look to be mostly in favourable condition with yield
prospects continuing to improve."
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.4 percent
to $5.04 a bushel, the lowest since January, 2011, while
November soybeans lost as much as 1.1 percent to $12.38 a
bushel, the lowest since May 23.
The front-month wheat gave up as much as 0.7 percent
to $6.43-3/4 a bushel, weakest in more than a year.
Based on a survey of 70,000 farmers, the USDA pegged corn
plantings at 97.379 million acres, 2 million acres, or 2
percent, more than expected by analysts.
Soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1
percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average
forecast.
Nearly ideal corn and soybean growing weather is expected in
early July in the U.S. Midwest, with moderate temperatures and
occasional showers likely, said Andy Karst, a meteorologist for
World Weather Inc.
Wheat faces pressure from the U.S. winter crop harvest and
slow demand since an unapproved genetically modified strain of
wheat was found in an Oregon field a month ago.
Japan, one of the top importers of U.S. wheat, is offering
to buy wheat used for making cakes that is not the U.S. western
white variety for the first time in at least 53 years.
Investors are keeping a close watch on the flow of supplies
from South America as any disruption could buoy spot-month
Chicago soybeans and corn.
Brazil's trucking union is calling for a 72-hour strike
starting on Monday, potentially slowing the movement of record
soybeans, corn and sugar crops to ports, although unlikely to
stop exports.
MUBC, as the most influential truckers union in Brazil is
known, encouraged all sectors involved in transporting cargoes
in the country to participate in a "passive protest" starting
1000 GMT on Monday, in a written statement posted online.
Tighter-than-anticipated old-crop stocks of corn and
soybeans underpinned nearby contracts of both commodities on
Friday, though gains have been restrained by weakness in
deferred months.
Prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 653.50 -4.25 -0.65% 866.19 21
CBOT corn 504.00 -7.00 -1.37% 758.71 60
CBOT soy 1250.25 -1.75 -0.14% 1572.22 75
CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.07 -0.45% $15.49 49
WTI crude $96.18 -$0.38 -0.39% $89.19 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.302 $0.073 +5.92%
USD/AUD 0.917 -0.139 -13.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
