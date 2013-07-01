* Corn at lowest since early 2011, drops for 8th day * USDA surprises market, corn acreage highest since 1936 * New-crop soy at 5-wk low, wheat at lowest in 1-year (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 1 Chicago corn slid to its lowest since early 2011 on Monday, falling for an eighth consecutive session as the market was hammered by data showing larger-than-expected U.S. planting and forecasts for crop friendly weather. Soybeans fell to a five-week low on record U.S. planting, while spot-month wheat dropped to its lowest since June last year on pressure from winter crop harvest and weak demand. U.S. farmers planted more corn than expected and a record amount of soybeans despite a wet, cold spring that slowed field work, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. The large plantings put corn and soybean crops near records that would end three years of tight supplies and high prices. "At this point it appears we are going to see very large U.S. corn and soybean crops in the latter half of this year," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Crops look to be mostly in favourable condition with yield prospects continuing to improve." Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.4 percent to $5.04 a bushel, the lowest since January, 2011, while November soybeans lost as much as 1.1 percent to $12.38 a bushel, the lowest since May 23. The front-month wheat gave up as much as 0.7 percent to $6.43-3/4 a bushel, weakest in more than a year. Based on a survey of 70,000 farmers, the USDA pegged corn plantings at 97.379 million acres, 2 million acres, or 2 percent, more than expected by analysts. Soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1 percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average forecast. Nearly ideal corn and soybean growing weather is expected in early July in the U.S. Midwest, with moderate temperatures and occasional showers likely, said Andy Karst, a meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Wheat faces pressure from the U.S. winter crop harvest and slow demand since an unapproved genetically modified strain of wheat was found in an Oregon field a month ago. Japan, one of the top importers of U.S. wheat, is offering to buy wheat used for making cakes that is not the U.S. western white variety for the first time in at least 53 years. Investors are keeping a close watch on the flow of supplies from South America as any disruption could buoy spot-month Chicago soybeans and corn. Brazil's trucking union is calling for a 72-hour strike starting on Monday, potentially slowing the movement of record soybeans, corn and sugar crops to ports, although unlikely to stop exports. MUBC, as the most influential truckers union in Brazil is known, encouraged all sectors involved in transporting cargoes in the country to participate in a "passive protest" starting 1000 GMT on Monday, in a written statement posted online. Tighter-than-anticipated old-crop stocks of corn and soybeans underpinned nearby contracts of both commodities on Friday, though gains have been restrained by weakness in deferred months. Prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.50 -4.25 -0.65% 866.19 21 CBOT corn 504.00 -7.00 -1.37% 758.71 60 CBOT soy 1250.25 -1.75 -0.14% 1572.22 75 CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.07 -0.45% $15.49 49 WTI crude $96.18 -$0.38 -0.39% $89.19 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 $0.073 +5.92% USD/AUD 0.917 -0.139 -13.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)