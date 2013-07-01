* New-crop December corn lowest since early 2011 * Old-crop futures fall too as cash market crumbles * Tight stocks boost old-crop July soybean futures * Volatility in soybean market to continue (Updates to include close of U.S. trading, adds detail of falling cash corn markets) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, July 1 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) new-crop December corn futures fell to a 2-1/2-year low on Monday in reaction to forecasts for beneficial U.S. crop weather and to Friday's government acreage report that showed farmers planted the largest corn area in 77 years. CBOT old-crop July corn rose to a three-month high in early dealings then tumbled more than 3 percent, posting its first loss in 4 days and biggest one day loss in 6 weeks, as U.S. cash corn markets fell. Increased supplies of feed wheat from the advancing U.S. wheat harvest and increased farmer selling of corn, due to confidence for a good corn crop this year, pressured cash basis bids prices, sources said. CBOT old-crop July soybeans ended firm but below its nine-month high hit early in the trading session on tight U.S. soybean stocks, slow farmer selling and no deliveries on the July futures contract since the delivery period started on Friday. Wheat eased on seasonal harvest pressure as U.S. farmers continued to harvest the 2013 winter wheat crop at a rapid pace. Also, there is a comfortable supply of wheat in global coffers. CBOT December corn closed 9-3/4 cents per bushel lower at $5.01-1/4 and July corn was down 23-3/4 cents per bushel at $6.55-1/2. CBOT July soybeans were up 6 cents per bushel at $15.70-1/2 and July wheat was down 2-3/4 at $6.45-3/4. Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat futures contracts began trading in the wheat pit of the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, ending a tradition that began on the banks of the Missouri River in 1856. KCBT July wheat was up 1/2 cent per bushel at $6.76-3/4. U.S. SOYBEAN SUPPLIES SHRINK Shrinking supplies of soybeans in the United States supported soybean prices. On Friday, the USDA, in its quarterly stocks report, confirmed the smallest supply of soybeans in nine years were stored in the U.S. "We are dealing with the simple reality that there are no beans available, if they are they're being held by tight fisted farmers. We can expect this to continue until the July contract expires," said Sterling Smith, market specialist for Citigroup. The contract will expire July 12. Friday was first notice day for deliveries on the contract and there has been no soy issued for delivery, another sign of tight supplies and strong demand by end users. July traded in a huge 44-1/4-cent-per-bushel range on Monday. "The volatility is going to continue to be massive, there have been no deliveries and none are expected. The fundamentals on Friday reaffirmed we are very tight on soybean stocks," a trader said. U.S. CROP PLANTINGS EXCEED EXPECTATIONS New-crop December corn slid to its lowest level since early 2011 on Monday, falling for an eighth consecutive session because of data showing larger-than-expected U.S. plantings and forecasts for crop-friendly weather. The contract was down nearly 1 percent after plunging 5 percent on Friday, which was the biggest one-day drop in three months. Analysts were expecting the USDA to report improved condition ratings for corn and soybeans in its weekly crop progress report on Monday due to the good crop weather. U.S. farmers planted more corn than expected and a record amount of soybeans despite a wet, cold spring which slowed field work, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday. The large plantings raised prospects of record U.S. corn and soybean crops, possibly ending three years of tight supplies and high prices. The USDA put U.S. corn plantings at 97.379 million acres, 2 million acres, or 2 percent, more than expected by analysts. The USDA said soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1 percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average trade forecast. "Corn is still feeling the impact of the USDA report on Friday with the market now expecting large supplies of U.S. corn," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. Prices at 1:37 p.m. CDT (1837 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 655.50 -23.75 -3.5% -6.1% CBOT soy 1570.50 6.00 0.4% 10.7% CBOT meal 484.80 -5.50 -1.1% 15.3% CBOT soyoil 46.85 0.43 0.9% -4.7% CBOT wheat 645.75 -2.75 -0.4% -17.0% CBOT rice 1575.00 1.00 0.1% 6.0% EU wheat 194.25 0.50 0.3% -22.4% US crude 97.98 1.42 1.5% 6.7% Dow Jones 15,012 102 0.7% 14.6% Gold 1251.31 18.17 1.5% -25.3% Euro/dollar 1.3057 0.0049 0.4% -1.0% Dollar Index 83.0330 -0.1030 -0.1% 4.1% Baltic Freight 1179 8 0.7% 68.7% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt, in London, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)