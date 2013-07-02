SINGAPORE, July 2 Chicago new-crop corn was
little changed on Tuesday, languishing near its lowest level
since early 2011 as improved crop condition in the U.S. grain
belt boosted expectations of record production.
Soybeans for November delivery slid for a fifth consecutive
session on hopes of bumper supplies, while spot-month wheat
edged higher after falling for eight days in a row.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn and soybean crops improved in the last week,
aided by warmer weather, although heavy storms damaged crops in
parts of the northern Midwest, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture and state reports said.
* The USDA rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn and soybean
crops in good to excellent condition, both up from 65 percent a
week earlier.
* U.S. farmers planted more corn than expected and a record
amount of soybeans despite a wet, cold spring that slowed field
work, the government said on Friday.
* The large plantings raised the prospect of record U.S.
corn and soybean crops, possibly ending three years of tight
supplies and high prices.
* The USDA put U.S. corn plantings at 97.379 million acres,
which is 2 million acres, or 2 percent, more than expected by
analysts. The USDA said soybean plantings were a record 77.728
million acres, up 1 percent from last year, but 200,000 acres
lower than the average trade forecast.
* Increased supplies of feed wheat from the advancing U.S.
wheat harvest and increased farmer selling of corn, due to
confidence in a good corn crop this year, pressured cash basis
bids prices, sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar and yen were both on the back foot on
Tuesday as a swathe of global industry data suggested an
improvement in growth without being strong enough to risk any
reduction in monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* Oil futures rose on Monday, the first day of the third
quarter, with gains in U.S. crude outpacing the rest of the oil
complex and pushing the U.S. contract's discount to Brent to a
2-1/2 year low amid a broad commodities rally.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, supported by signs of
strength in manufacturing and construction sectors. But the
major U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their session highs
late in the day as investors sold some shares to book profits.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Australia RBA cash rate
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index
1400 U.S. Factory orders
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 658.00 3.00 +0.46% 866.34 21
CBOT corn 502.50 1.25 +0.25% 758.66 43
CBOT soy 1240.25 -3.00 -0.24% 1571.88 75
CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.48 46
WTI crude $98.06 $0.07 +0.07% $89.25 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078
USD/AUD 0.924 -0.131
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)