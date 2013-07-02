SINGAPORE, July 2 Chicago new-crop corn was little changed on Tuesday, languishing near its lowest level since early 2011 as improved crop condition in the U.S. grain belt boosted expectations of record production. Soybeans for November delivery slid for a fifth consecutive session on hopes of bumper supplies, while spot-month wheat edged higher after falling for eight days in a row. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn and soybean crops improved in the last week, aided by warmer weather, although heavy storms damaged crops in parts of the northern Midwest, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state reports said. * The USDA rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn and soybean crops in good to excellent condition, both up from 65 percent a week earlier. * U.S. farmers planted more corn than expected and a record amount of soybeans despite a wet, cold spring that slowed field work, the government said on Friday. * The large plantings raised the prospect of record U.S. corn and soybean crops, possibly ending three years of tight supplies and high prices. * The USDA put U.S. corn plantings at 97.379 million acres, which is 2 million acres, or 2 percent, more than expected by analysts. The USDA said soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1 percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average trade forecast. * Increased supplies of feed wheat from the advancing U.S. wheat harvest and increased farmer selling of corn, due to confidence in a good corn crop this year, pressured cash basis bids prices, sources said. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar and yen were both on the back foot on Tuesday as a swathe of global industry data suggested an improvement in growth without being strong enough to risk any reduction in monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Oil futures rose on Monday, the first day of the third quarter, with gains in U.S. crude outpacing the rest of the oil complex and pushing the U.S. contract's discount to Brent to a 2-1/2 year low amid a broad commodities rally. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, supported by signs of strength in manufacturing and construction sectors. But the major U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their session highs late in the day as investors sold some shares to book profits. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0900 Euro zone Producer prices 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index 1400 U.S. Factory orders 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 658.00 3.00 +0.46% 866.34 21 CBOT corn 502.50 1.25 +0.25% 758.66 43 CBOT soy 1240.25 -3.00 -0.24% 1571.88 75 CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.48 46 WTI crude $98.06 $0.07 +0.07% $89.25 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078 USD/AUD 0.924 -0.131 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)