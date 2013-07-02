* Corn up 0.5 pct after two days of heavy losses * Soy up 0.6 pct, wheat gains 0.8 pct on bargain buying * Corn remains under pressure on hopes of bumper supply (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 2 Chicago new-crop corn bounced higher on Tuesday as selling paused after the grain hit a two-and-a-half-year low on higher planting and ideal crop weather across the U.S. grain belt. Spot-month wheat gained 0.8 percent, snapping eight consecutive sessions of declines, while soybeans for November delivery rose 0.6 percent after hitting the lowest in more than a month earlier on Tuesday. U.S. corn and soybean crops improved in the last week, aided by warmer weather, although heavy storms damaged crops in parts of the northern Midwest, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state reports said. The USDA rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn and soybean crops in good to excellent condition, both up from 65 percent a week earlier. Corn is likely to remain under pressure, analysts said. "The supply situation looks very bright as the acreage topped market expectations and the crop condition is improving," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We probably need some adverse crop weather or a sudden increase in demand to prop up prices. Otherwise, it is likely to remain range bound," Liu added. Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.5 percent to $5.03-1/2 a bushel by 0256 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since January 2011, while November soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $12.50-3/4 a bushel. The front-month wheat added 0.8 percent to $6.60 a bushel. World maize stocks are forecast to climb to a 13-year high by the end of the 2013/14 season, driven by an 11 percent rise in production to a record high, the International Grains Council said on Monday. The IGC forecast global maize production would rise to 946 million tonnes in 2013/14, up 1 million from last month's projection and sharply up from the prior season's 854 million. U.S. farmers planted more corn than expected and a record amount of soybeans, despite a wet, cold spring that slowed field work, the government said on Friday. The large plantings raised the prospect of record U.S. corn and soybean crops, possibly ending three years of tight supplies and high prices. The USDA put U.S. corn plantings at 97.379 million acres, which is 2 million acres, or 2 percent, more than expected by analysts. The USDA said soybean plantings were a record 77.728 million acres, up 1 percent from last year, but 200,000 acres lower than the average trade forecast. The wheat market is being underpinned by bargain hunting after the spot contract lost nearly 9 percent in the past eight days of decline. Wheat has faced pressure from advancing U.S. winter crop harvest and lack of demand. Prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.00 5.00 +0.76% 866.41 28 CBOT corn 503.50 2.25 +0.45% 758.69 47 CBOT soy 1250.75 7.50 +0.60% 1572.23 74 CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.48 45 WTI crude $97.93 -$0.06 -0.06% $89.25 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.077 USD/AUD 0.923 -0.133 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)