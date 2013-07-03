SYDNEY, July 3 U.S. new-crop corn edged higher for a second session on Wednesday, as bargain buyers entered the market with prices around two-and-a-half year lows on expectations for a bumper crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.04-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session. * September wheat rose 0.34 percent to $6.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * November soybeans were unchanged at $12.42-1/2 a bushel after closing slightly lower in the previous session. * U.S. corn and soybean crops improved in the last week, aided by warmer weather, although heavy storms damaged crops in parts of the northern Midwest, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state reports said. * The USDA rated 67 percent of the U.S. corn and soybean crops in good to excellent condition, both up from 65 percent a week earlier. * Moderate temperatures and occasional rainfall over the next two weeks will give newly sown U.S. corn and soybeans a big growth boost, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday. * Hot and dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains helped advance the harvest of winter wheat, with 43 percent of the crop cut by Sunday, up from 20 percent a week earlier. This was still behind the five-year average of 52 percent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar extended gains against the yen on Wednesday to its highest level since late May, lifted ahead of a U.S. holiday and key jobs data that could heighten expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its monetary stimulus in the coming months. * U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors, while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other contracts. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day moving average, a level the index has not been able to close above for the past two weeks. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI 0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.50 2.25 +0.34% +0.84% 696.53 27 CBOT corn 504.25 1.50 +0.30% +0.60% 546.53 57 CBOT soy 1242.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.06% 1289.95 75 CBOT rice $15.27 -$0.03 -0.20% -1.17% $15.79 33 WTI crude $100.42 $0.82 +0.82% +2.48% $95.68 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.73% USD/AUD 0.914 0.000 +0.01% -1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)